Week of December 4 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 on Cable News

Below, the TVNewser basic cable ranker and cable news programming report for the week of December 4, 2023.

NETWORKS

With Nielsen live plus same day data for last week officially in, the big three cable news networks–Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN–_ viewers from the prior week. Plus, Fox News has retained its usual position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

Advertisement

In primetime, Fox News Channel averaged 1.83 million total viewers for the week, No. 1 on basic cable, and 195,000 A25-54 viewers is No. 6 on basic cable. The network’s 1.83 million total primetime viewer average for the week is -6% from what the network averaged the previous week, while its 195,000 A25-54 average in primetime is -11% from the previous week. The week-to-week decline was expected, as the previous week’s solid ratings performance was powered in primetime by the Thursday, Dec. 7 Ron DeSantis-Gavin Newsom debate on Hannity.

In total day viewing, FNC averaged more than 1.19 million total viewers, No. 1 on all of basic cable, and 133,000 A25-54 viewers, No. 4 on all of basic cable behind ESPN (294,000), Hallmark (148,000) and TNT (136,000). The 1.19 million and 133,000 are +1% and -2%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior.

MSNBC averaged more than 1.21 million total primetime viewers for the week of Dec. 4. That’s No. 3 on all of basic cable (behind FNC and ESPN), and a solid +7% bump from the week prior. In addition, MSNBC averaged 108,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week, No. 22 on all of basic cable, ahead of CNN and +15% from the week prior. The network’s primetime ratings bump can be attributed to the Rachel Maddow-Liz Cheney interview on TRMS, which drew more than 3.1 million viewers at 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

In total day, MSNBC averaged 779,000 total viewers and 76,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Dec. 4, +1% and +7%, respectively, from the week before. The 779,000 total day viewer average places MSNBC at No. 2 on basic cable (behind FNC and ahead of ESPN), while the 76,000 A25-54 average is tied with History for No. 16 on all of basic cable.

Elsewhere, CNN averaged 471,000 total viewers and 100,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime this past week, -6% and -12% respectively, from what the network averaged in those categories the week before. The 471,000 total primetime viewer average places CNN at No. 15 on all of basic cable for the week (tied with FX), and the 100,000 A25-54 primetime viewer average for the week is No. 24 on all of basic cable.

In total day, CNN averaged 427,000 total viewers but just 80,000 A25-54 viewers, -5% but +1%, respectively, from the week prior. The 427,000 total viewer average places CNN at No. 5 on all of basic cable, while the 80,000 A25-54 average places CNN at tied for No. 14 on all of basic cable.

Relative to the year-ago week, the trend is worse. Fox News is -16% in total primetime viewers, but -31% in the primetime demo, -16% in total day viewers and -29% in the total day demo vs. the week of Dec. 5, 2022. CNN -33% in total primetime viewers, -40% in the primetime demo, -23% in total day viewers and -28% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week. MSNBC is -17% in total primetime viewers, -39% in the primetime demo, -7% in total day viewers and -22% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week. Why the significant decline? All three networks delivered live coverage of the hotly-contested Georgia senate runoff election on Tuesday, December 6.

Additionally, NewsNation experienced its most-watched week in primetime in the network’s nearly three-year history, averaging 288,000 total viewers, a +172% improvement from the week prior. The network’s first-ever GOP presidential primary debate delivered the upstart cable news network the largest audience for a single broadcast in its history with nearly 1.6 million viewers; among adults 25 to 54, the event was watched by more than 350,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. Obviously a great week for NewsNation, but can it continue to grow heading into 2024, an election year? Remains to be seen.

Week of Dec. 4 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,830,000 1,211,000 471,000 • A25-54: 195,000 108,000 100,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,193,000 779,000 427,000 • A25-54: 133,000 76,000 80,000

Week of Dec. 4 (Total Viewers)

Week of Dec. 4 (Adults 25-54)

PROGRAMMING

As per Nielsen live plus same day data, Fox News had seven of the 10 most-watched daily cable news shows for the week, including each of the top six. The Five led the way, averaging more than 2.78 million viewers at 5 p.m.

Jesse Watters Primetime ( 2.485 million at 8 p.m.), finished in second place, with Hannity (2.28 million at 9 p.m.) Special Report with Bret Baier ( 2.105 million at 6 p.m.) and The Ingraham Angle ( 2.085 million at 7 p.m.) rounding out the top five.

Fox News also boasts 12 of the top 15 cable news shows of the week among Adults 25-54, including nine of the top 10. Gutfeld! is No. 1 on cable news for the week in the key demo (258,000), followed by Jesse Watters Primetime (249,000), Hannity (245,000), The Five (225,000), and The Ingraham Angle (197,000) rounding out the top five.

MSNBC’s 9 p.m. hour (The Rachel Maddow Show / Alex Wagner Tonight) is the most-watched non-Fox News hour for the week, coming in at No. 7 with a 1.625 million total viewer average at 9 p.m.

MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber is the top-rated non-Fox News cable news show in the A25-54 demo. It finished No. 10 this past week with a 161,000 average in the measurement at 6 p.m.