Week of Dec. 7 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today Split First Place Honors

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today split the morning ratings competition for the week of Dec. 7.

ABC’s morning show averaged nearly 3.6 million total viewers last week, an average of 256,000 more than Today. The 256,000 lead represents GMA’s largest margin of victory over Today in 8 weeks (since week of Oct. 12) and 2nd-largest of the season.

GMA also averaged 933,000 adults 25-54, which is -68,000 from what its NBC counterpart drew in the demo last week.

Speaking of its NBC counterpart — Today, despite finishing second in total viewers, maintained its streak at No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54. Today has now finished No. 1 (either outright or in a tie) in the A25-54 measurement for 68 consecutive weeks.

Compared to the prior week (Nov. 30). NBC’s Today show was -1% in total viewers, and -3% among adults 25-54. GMA was -1% among total viewers and -1% among adults 25-54.

CBS This Morning drew nearly 2.7 million total viewers, and 596,000 adults 25-54 last week. That’s a -6% change in total viewers but only -1% change in the key demo from the prior week.

Relative to the same week in 2019, (which featured House Judiciary hearings – an event that threw morning ratings all out of whack) GMA was -3% in total viewers and -9% among adults 25-54. Today show (which ended up winning that week across the board) was -12% in total viewers and -18% among adults 25-54 from that week in 2019. CBS This Morning was -9% in total viewers, but a whopping -23% among adults 25-54.

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Dec. 7:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,584,000 3,328,000 2,660,000 • A25-54: 933,000 1,001,000 596,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 12/7/20), Previous Week (w/o 11/30/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/9/19). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21 – 12/13/19) and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23 – 12/15/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. *As of 8/31/20, national ratings include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

