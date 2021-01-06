Week of Dec. 28 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today, CTM See Ratings Losses During New Year’s Week

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today split the morning ratings competition for the week of Dec. 28.

ABC’s morning show averaged nearly 3.4 million total viewers last week, an average of +99,000 more than the Today show. That may seem like a lot, but GMA beat Today by an average of +253,000 total viewers the week before.

GMA is increasing its advantage over Today in total viewers from the same point last season (+79% – 145,000 vs. 81,000) to its largest in 5 years – since the 2015-16 season.

Good Morning America may have won in total viewers, but the ABC national morning show averaged just 821,000 adults 25-54, which is -110,000 versus what its NBC counterpart drew in the demo last week.

Speaking of its NBC counterpart, despite finishing second in total viewers, Today show maintained its streak at No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54 by averaging 931,000 viewers from the demo. Today has now finished No. 1 (either outright or in a tie) in the A25-54 measurement for 71 consecutive weeks.

That +110,000 lead over GMA in the demo is the widest the gap has been since Thanksgiving Week when Today won across-the-board.

Compared to the prior week, NBC’s Today show was -3% in total viewers, and -5% among adults 25-54. GMA slumped, finishing -7% among total viewers and -15% among adults 25-54.

CBS This Morning drew an average of 2.63 million total viewers, and 542,000 adults 25-54 last week. That’s a -1% change in total viewers and -3% change among adults 25-54 from the prior week.

Relative to the same week in 2019, (which Today had won across-the-board) all 3 of the morning shows trended down; particularly among adults 25-54. GMA was -3% in total viewers and -15% among adults 25-54. Today was -6% in total viewers and -12% among adults 25-54 from that week in 2019. CBS This Morning was -3% in total viewers, and -15% among adults 25-54.

For New Year’s week, all three morning newscasts were coded as specials on New Year’s Eve Day (Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020) and on New Year’s Day (Friday, Jan. 1, 2020). CBS This Morning also retitled its Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020 broadcast, meaning ABC’s and NBC’s weekly averages are based on 3 days (Wed-Thurs) and CBS’ averages are based on just 2 days (Mon-Tues).

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Dec. 28:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,358,000 3,259,000 2,631,000 • A25-54: 821,000 931,000 542,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 12/28/20), Previous Week (w/o 12/21/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/30/19). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 1/3/121 and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 1/5/20). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

