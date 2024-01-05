Ratings

Week of Dec. 25 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Wins Holiday Week; CNN Sees Primetime Bump From New Year’s Eve Live Broadcast

By A.J. Katz 

Below, the TVNewser basic cable network ranker and cable news programming report for the week of Dec. 25, 2023.

NETWORKS:

With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week between Christmas and New Year’s officially in, Fox News Channel retained its regular position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 1.09 million total viewers and 122,000 A25-54 viewers, -27% and -18%, respectively, relative to the week prior. In total day viewing, FNC averaged 911,000 viewers and 109,000 A25-54 viewers,  -16% and -7%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior.

It’s worth remembering that the network’s full-time hosts were off the air during holiday week, which traditionally hurts ratings (to be clear, CNN and MSNBC gave most of its full-time hosts the week off as well).

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News ranks No. 2 in total primetime viewers (only behind ESPN), No. 17 in the primetime demo, No. 2 in total day viewers (again only behind ESPN) and No. 8 in the total day demo for the week of Dec. 25.

Changing channels … It appears a significant number of MSNBC’s consistent viewers took a break from the news during holiday week, because the network saw its smallest average audience in primetime for a full week since 1999: 664,000 total viewers and only 54,000 A25-54 viewers. That’s -37% and -47%, respectively, from what MSNBC drew the week before Christmas. In total day, MSNBC averaged 537,000 total viewers and 55,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Dec. 25. That’s -25% and -26%, respectively, from what MSNBC averaged the week before.

Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC finished the week ranked No. 5 in total primetime viewers, No. 39 in the primetime demo, No. 4 in total day viewers and No. 31 in the total day demo.

CNN, on the other hand, bounced back after a particularly rough ratings week. Driven by a highly-rated New Year’s Eve Live broadcast (3.28 million viewers in the 11 p.m. ET hour), CNN averaged 595,000 total viewers and 152,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime for the week of Dec. 25. That’s up +31% and a whopping +73%, respectively, from what the network averaged in those measurements the week before.

CNN’s week-to-week gains in total day weren’t quite as dramatic as its primetime gains. But gains are gains! The network averaged 451,000 total day total viewers and 94,000 A25-54 viewers during holiday week, up +8% and +36%, respectively, from the week prior.

Once again, CNN finished the week between Christmas and New Year’s ranked ahead of rival Fox News in the primetime demo (No. 8 vs. No.17). However, CNN finished behind Fox in the total day demo (No. 14 among all basic cable networks), tied for No. 9 in total primetime viewers (w/ INSP) and No. 5 in total day viewers.

Fox, MSNBC and CNN were all down relative to holiday week 2022, FNC shed -19% in total primetime viewers, -10% in the primetime demo, -17% in total day viewers and -19% in the total day demo. MSNBC shed -20% in total primetime viewers, -32% in the primetime demo, -15% in total day viewers and -18% in the total day demo. CNN shed -14% in total primetime viewers, -17% in the primetime demo, -19% in total day viewers and -24% in the total day demo.

Week of Dec. 25 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN
• Total Viewers: 1,088,000 664,000 595,000
• A25-54: 122,000 54,000 152,000

 

 

 

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN
• Total Viewers: 911,000 537,000 451,000
• A25-54: 109,000 55,000 94,000

Week of Dec. 25 2023 Network Ranker (Total Viewers)

Week of Dec. 25 2023 Network Ranker (Adults 25-54)

