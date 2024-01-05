Week of Dec. 25 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Wins Holiday Week; CNN Sees Primetime Bump From New Year’s Eve Live Broadcast

Below, the TVNewser basic cable network ranker and cable news programming report for the week of Dec. 25, 2023.

NETWORKS:

With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week between Christmas and New Year’s officially in, Fox News Channel retained its regular position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 1.09 million total viewers and 122,000 A25-54 viewers, -27% and -18%, respectively, relative to the week prior. In total day viewing, FNC averaged 911,000 viewers and 109,000 A25-54 viewers, -16% and -7%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior.

It’s worth remembering that the network’s full-time hosts were off the air during holiday week, which traditionally hurts ratings (to be clear, CNN and MSNBC gave most of its full-time hosts the week off as well).

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News ranks No. 2 in total primetime viewers (only behind ESPN), No. 17 in the primetime demo, No. 2 in total day viewers (again only behind ESPN) and No. 8 in the total day demo for the week of Dec. 25.

Changing channels … It appears a significant number of MSNBC’s consistent viewers took a break from the news during holiday week, because the network saw its smallest average audience in primetime for a full week since 1999: 664,000 total viewers and only 54,000 A25-54 viewers. That’s -37% and -47%, respectively, from what MSNBC drew the week before Christmas. In total day, MSNBC averaged 537,000 total viewers and 55,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Dec. 25. That’s -25% and -26%, respectively, from what MSNBC averaged the week before.

Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC finished the week ranked No. 5 in total primetime viewers, No. 39 in the primetime demo, No. 4 in total day viewers and No. 31 in the total day demo.

CNN, on the other hand, bounced back after a particularly rough ratings week. Driven by a highly-rated New Year’s Eve Live broadcast (3.28 million viewers in the 11 p.m. ET hour), CNN averaged 595,000 total viewers and 152,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime for the week of Dec. 25. That’s up +31% and a whopping +73%, respectively, from what the network averaged in those measurements the week before.

CNN’s week-to-week gains in total day weren’t quite as dramatic as its primetime gains. But gains are gains! The network averaged 451,000 total day total viewers and 94,000 A25-54 viewers during holiday week, up +8% and +36%, respectively, from the week prior.

Once again, CNN finished the week between Christmas and New Year’s ranked ahead of rival Fox News in the primetime demo (No. 8 vs. No.17). However, CNN finished behind Fox in the total day demo (No. 14 among all basic cable networks), tied for No. 9 in total primetime viewers (w/ INSP) and No. 5 in total day viewers.

Fox, MSNBC and CNN were all down relative to holiday week 2022, FNC shed -19% in total primetime viewers, -10% in the primetime demo, -17% in total day viewers and -19% in the total day demo. MSNBC shed -20% in total primetime viewers, -32% in the primetime demo, -15% in total day viewers and -18% in the total day demo. CNN shed -14% in total primetime viewers, -17% in the primetime demo, -19% in total day viewers and -24% in the total day demo.

Week of Dec. 25 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,088,000 664,000 595,000 • A25-54: 122,000 54,000 152,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 911,000 537,000 451,000 • A25-54: 109,000 55,000 94,000

Week of Dec. 25 2023 Network Ranker (Total Viewers)

Week of Dec. 25 2023 Network Ranker (Adults 25-54)