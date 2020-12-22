Week of Dec. 14 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today Split First Place; CBS This Morning Posts Growth From Prior Week

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today split the morning ratings competition for the week of Dec. 14.

New week, similar story.

ABC’s morning show averaged nearly 3.6 million total viewers during the week of Dec. 14, an average of +299,000 more than Today. That +299,000 total viewer gap is the largest since the week of June 4, 2019.

Despite that dominance in total viewers, GMA averaged 920,000 adults 25-54, which is -69,000 versus what its NBC counterpart drew in the demo last week.

Speaking of its NBC counterpart, despite finishing second in total viewers, Today show maintained its streak at No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54 by averaging 989,000 viewers from the demo. Today has now finished No. 1 (either outright or in a tie) in the A25-54 measurement for 69 consecutive weeks.

Compared to the prior week, NBC’s Today show was -2% in total viewers, and -1% among adults 25-54. GMA stayed flat among total viewers but was -1% among adults 25-54.

CBS This Morning had a strong week (relative to recent weeks). Yes, it finished in third behind its more established rivals, but CTM drew an average of 2.7 million total viewers, and 625,000 adults 25-54 last week. That’s a +3% change in total viewers and +5% change among adults 25-54. Take those wins where you can find them.

Relative to the same week in 2019, the morning shows trended poorly. GMA was -6% in total viewers and -15% among adults 25-54. Today was -16% in total viewers and a whopping -25% among adults 25-54 from that week in 2019. CBS This Morning was -9% in total viewers, and -18% among adults 25-54.

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Dec. 14:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,572,000 3,273,000 2,733,000 • A25-54: 920,000 989,000 625,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 12/14/20), Previous Week (w/o 12/7/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/16/19). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21 – 12/20/19) and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23 – 12/22/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

