Week of Dec. 13 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains Most-Watched Morning Show, Posts Week-to-Week Gains

Good Morning America is holding onto its status the most-watched morning show. The broadcast averaged 3.45 million viewers during the week of Dec. 13, 2021, more than its morning competition from NBC and CBS, and the show’s largest average audience in 15 weeks. GMA averaged 840,000 adults 25-54 for the week as well, more than CBS Mornings but second behind NBC’s Today.

GMA out delivered Today (3.16 million) by an average of +290,000 total viewers, its largest lead in 5 months – since the week of July 12.

GMA gained +4% in total viewers from the previous week (3.32 million), and +5% in adults 25-54 viewers from the previous week (803,000). On the downside, GMA shed -3% in the key demo and -9% in average total viewers from the year-ago week. Despite this year-over-year decline, season to date, GMA remains the most-watched morning show for the 10th year in a row.

NBC’s Today averaged 877,000 adults 25-54 during the week of Dec. 13, more than ABC and CBS in the ad-friendly measurement. Taking that result into account, Today has earned either an outright win or first-place tie in the key A25-54 demo 324 out of the past 328 weeks—and it has been the top morning show in the demo for seven years straight.

Today show’s 877,000 adults 25-54 delivery is -2% from what the show averaged in the demo the previous week, but -11% from what it delivered in the year-ago week. Today also averaged 3.16 million total viewers for the week of Dec. 13, a -3% decline from what the show averaged the previous week, and -3% from what it delivered in the year-ago week.

Season to date, Today is posting its closest total viewer gap with GMA in two years.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.65 million total viewers during the week of Dec. 13, the show’s largest average total audience since the rebrand, and +1% from what it averaged the previous week. CBS Mornings has set post-rebrand audience records on back-to-back weeks, a good piece of news for the program. CBS’ morning show averaged 578,000 A25-54 viewers during the week of Dec. 13 as well, which is +2% from the previous week. Compared to the year-ago week, however, CBS Mornings was down -3% in average total audience and -8% in A25-54 audience.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Dec. 13, 2021:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,451,000 3,161,000 2,649,000 • A25-54: 840,000 877,000 578,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 12/13/21), Previous Week (w/o 12/6/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/14/20). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20 – 12/19/21) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21 – 12/20/20). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.