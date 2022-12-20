Morning Shows | Ratings

Week of Dec. 12 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place in Ratings Race

By Mark Mwachiro 

For the week of December 12, ABC’s Good Morning America was the top morning show in total viewers. It remained in second place in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 behind NBC’s Today, but narrowed the gap with its NBC morning rival to just -7,000 viewers.

All morning shows recorded viewer increases in total viewers, with GMA and CBS Mornings showing growth in the A25-54 demo, while Today remained flat.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC’s GMA averaged 3.42 million total viewers and 761,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Dec. 12. The program gained +2% in total viewers and by +5% in adults 25-54 when compared to the previous week. Looking at GMA’s performance relative to the same week in 2021, however, the morning show was down by -1% in total viewers and -9% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today show came in second place in total viewers with 3.05 million viewers and remained in first place in the A25-54 demo with 768,000 viewers for the week of Dec. 12.

Today gained +2% in total viewers compared to the previous week but remained flat in the A25-54 demo. When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2021, the Today show was down -4% in total viewers and -12% in adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings was the No. 3 morning show in both total viewers and adults 25-54. For the week of Dec. 12, it had 2.55 million total viewers and 547,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings grew more than its competitors in the total viewers, up +3% versus the +2% gains for Today and GMA, respectively.

Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings grew in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo at +3% and +2%, respectively. Looking at the same week in 2021, CBS Mornings is also down by -4% in total viewers and by -5% in the adults 25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of December 12:

ABC NBC CBS
• Total Viewers: 3,424,000 3,048,000   2,553,000
• A25-54: 761,000 768,000   547,000

 

 

 

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 12/12/22), Previous Week (w/o 12/5/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/13/21). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19 – 12/18/22), Season 2021-2022 (9/20 – 12/19/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.  

