Week of Dec. 11 Cable Ranker: Fox News Is America’s Most-Watched Network; Major News Outlets See Viewer Erosion

Below, the TVNewser basic cable network ranker and cable news programming report for the week of December 11, 2023.

NETWORKS:

With Nielsen live plus same day data for last week officially in, the big three cable news networks–Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN– shed viewers from the prior week. Still, Fox News retained its regular position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54 – averaging a larger total primetime audience than its two main competitors combined for the fifth consecutive week.

Advertisement

In primetime, Fox News Channel averaged 1.75 million total viewers for the week (No. 1 on basic cable) and 175,000 A25-54 viewers (No. 10 on basic cable). However, the network’s 1.75 million total primetime viewer average for the week is -4% from what the network averaged the previous week (Dec. 4), while its 175,000 A25-54 average in primetime is -10% from the previous week.

In total day viewing, FNC averaged more than 1.16 million total viewers (No. 1 on all of basic cable), and 124,000 A25-54 viewers (No. 5 on all of basic cable). The 1.16 million and 124,000 are -3% and -7%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior.

MSNBC averaged more than 1.11 million total primetime viewers for the week of Dec. 11. That’s down to No. 5 on all of basic cable (behind FNC, ESPN, NFL Network and Hallmark), and an -8% drop from the week prior. In addition, MSNBC averaged 98,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week (No. 23 on all of basic cable), which is +4,000 ahead of CNN but -9% from the week prior.

In total day, MSNBC averaged 748,000 total viewers and 71,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Dec. 11, -4% and -7%, respectively, from the week before. The 748,000 total day viewer average places MSNBC at No. 2 on basic cable (behind FNC), while the 71,000 A25-54 average is No. 18 on all of basic cable.

Changing channels, CNN averaged 458,000 total viewers and 94,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime this past week, -3% and -6% respectively, from what the network averaged in those measurements the week before. The 458,000 total primetime viewer average places CNN at No. 16 on all of basic cable for the week, and the 94,000 A25-54 primetime viewer average for the week is No. 26 on all of basic cable.

In total day, CNN averaged 420,000 total viewers and 73,000 A25-54 viewers, -2% and -9%, respectively, from the week prior. The 420,000 total viewer average places CNN at No. 7 on all of basic cable, while the 73,000 A25-54 average is +2,000 more than MSNBC and places CNN at No. 16 on all of basic cable.

Relative to the year-ago week, Fox News’ ratings trend isn’t great. The network is -11% in total primetime viewers, -26% in the primetime demo, -13% in total day viewers and -27% in the total day demo vs. the week of Dec. 12, 2022. CNN’s isn’t much better, -4% in total primetime viewers, -5% in the primetime demo, -5% in total day viewers and -12% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week. MSNBC’s trend is more mixed. The network is +1% in total primetime viewers, but -3% in the primetime demo, a solid +7% in total day viewers but -5% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week.

Week of Dec. 11 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,753,000 1,111,000 458,000 • A25-54: 175,000 98,000 94,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,163,000 748,000 420,000 • A25-54: 124,000 71,000 73,000

Week of Dec. 11 (Total Viewers)

Week of Dec. 11 (Adults 25-54)

PROGRAMMING:

As per Nielsen live plus same day data, Fox News had nine of the 10 most-watched daily cable news shows for the week, including each of the top seven. The Five led cable news yet again, averaging nearly 2.77 million viewers at 5 p.m.

Jesse Watters Primetime (2.39 million at 8 p.m.), finished in second place, with Hannity (2.13 million at 9 p.m.) Special Report with Bret Baier (2.06 million at 6 p.m.) and The Ingraham Angle ( two million at 7 p.m.) rounding out the top five.

Fox News also boasts 11 of the top 15 cable news shows of the week among Adults 25-54, including each of the top 10. Gutfeld! and The Five tied for No. 1 on cable news among Adults 25-54 (239,000). Hannity (207,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (205,000) and Special Report (179,000) follow.

MSNBC’s 6 p.m. offering The Beat with Ari Melber is the most-watched non-Fox cable news hour for the week, coming in at No. 8 with a 1.53 million total viewer average in the hour. The Beat is also the top-rated non-Fox cable news show in the A25-54 demo, finishing No. 11 finished this past week with a 134,000 average in the measurement at 6 p.m.; down substantially from the week prior (161,000).