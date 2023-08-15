Week of Aug. 7 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 5 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

Good Morning America’s run as the No. 1 morning in both Total Viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 has now extended to five straight weeks.

This is GMA’s longest winning streak of the season. That said, its performance compared to the previous week was not as stellar, with the program losing viewers from the previous week.

For the week of August 7, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 2.91 million total viewers and 622,000 viewers in the Adults 25-54 demo. GMA was down by -6% in total viewers and -5% in the A25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance relative to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 demo by -7% and -12%, respectively.

NBC’s Today remained in second place with an average of 2.5 million total viewers and 584,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of August 7. Versus the week before, NBC’s morning show was down in total viewers by -6% and by -3% in the key demo of Adults 25-54. Compared to the same week in 2022, Today was down in both total viewers by -6% and -9% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings was in third place for the week of August 7, averaging 2.205 million total viewers and 445,000 A25-54 viewers. When compared to the previous week, the morning show was down by -3% in total viewers, however CBS Mornings was the only morning show with a bright spot in the Adults 25-54 demo with a +2% gain. Looking at the same period in 2022, however, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers and Adults 25-54 demo dropping by -3% in each measurement.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of August 7, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,909,00 2,498,000 2,205,000 • A25-54: 622,000 584,000 445,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 8/7/23), Previous Week (w/o 7/31/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/8/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-8/13/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-8/14/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.