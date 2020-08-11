Week of Aug. 3 Morning Show Ratings: NBC’s Today Finishes No. 1 Among Adults 25-54 and Total Viewers

NBC’s Today was No. 1 in the mornings for the week of Aug. 3.

It was No. 1 not only in the key 25-54 demo, which is usually the case, but also No. 1 in Total Viewers, which is usually not the case.

NBC’s morning show averaged 3.3 million Total Viewers last week, roughly +17,000 more than its ABC counterpart Good Morning America and +719,000 more than CBS This Morning. Today also averaged 995,000 Adults 25-54, +108,000 more than GMA and +410,000 more than CBS This Morning.

Today has earned either an outright win or a first-place tie in the A25-54 measurement for 239 of the past 241 weeks. Today has won the morning show race in the A25-54 demo outright 238 of the past 241 weeks, and has been No. 1 in the mornings among Adults 25-54 for 59 consecutive months.

Compared to the prior week (July 27), Today was +2% in the A25-54 demo and flat in Total Viewers. Compared with the year-ago week, Today was -5% in Total Viewers and -4% in the demo. More year-over-year losses for broadcast’s morning shows.

According to the most current data from Nielsen, an average of 3.28 million viewers tuned into GMA last week. As previously mentioned, that’s roughly -17,000 fewer viewers than its NBC rival but +702,000 more than its CBS counterpart.

The ABC morning show was -2% in Total Viewers from the prior week (July 27) and -2% in demo viewers. It trended worse relative to the year-ago week, -10% in Total Viewers and -8% in the demo.

Despite finishing No. 2 in a category it usually dominates (Total Viewers), GMA is the most-watched morning news show for the eighth straight year, and is actually increasing its advantage over Today versus last season by +31% (81,000 versus 62,000), its largest advantage in three years since the 2016-2017 season.

CBS This Morning remained in third place this past week, averaging 2.58 million Total Viewers and 585,000 A25-54 viewers.

Compared to the prior week (July 27), CTM was -2% in Total Viewers and -4% in A25-54 demo viewers. Compared to the year-ago week, the broadcast was -1% in Total Viewers but -11% in demo viewers.

It’s worth keeping in mind that all three of the broadcast’s regular hosts were out last week. Anthony Mason returned today; Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil return next Monday.

Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Aug. 3:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,280,000 3,297,000 2,578,000 • A25-54: 887,000 995,000 585,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 8/3/20), Previous Week (w/o 8/27/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/5/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 8/9/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 8/11/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Comments