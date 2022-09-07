Week of Aug. 29 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 8 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

The final week of the unofficial summer season saw ABC’s Good Morning America grow its lead as the top-rated morning show in total viewers and adults 25-54.

As a matter of fact, there was good news to be shared by all the morning shows as they all registered growth in total viewers and adults 25-54 when compared to the previous week.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the week of August 29, GMA averaged 3.09 million total viewers and 750,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo. This was a +5% and +10% improvement in total viewers and adults 25-54, respectively, when compared to last week.

This was GMA’s best performance since the week of May 30, 2022.

When looking at GMA’s performance compared to the same week in 2021, the show saw declines in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo at -12% and -16%, respectively.

NBC’s Today show was the No. 2 morning program; when compared to the previous week, the show grew by +3% to 2.72 million total viewers and by a healthy +12% to 706,000 in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of Aug. 29.

Compared to the same week in 2021, the Today show is down -22% in total viewers and -28% in adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings had 2.37 million total viewers and 538,000 adults 25-54 viewers for the week of August 29. Compared to a week ago, CBS’ morning show saw a +1% gain in total viewers and a +5% gain in the adults 25-54 demo.

Compared to the same week in 2021, CBS Mornings is down -12% in total viewers but grew by +1% in adults 25-54.

The gap between CBS Mornings and the Today show has been extended by 350,000 total viewers and 168,000 adults 25-54 viewers, a 13% and 24% difference, respectively.

It is important to note that the Friday edition of CBS Mornings was retitled to CBS Morn, and the Friday edition of Today was retitled to Today-TS due to the Labor Day weekend. This means that the weekly averages for CBS Mornings and Today are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of August 29, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,088,000 2,718,000 2,368,000 • A25-54: 750,000 706,000 538,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 8/29/22), Previous Week (w/o 8/22/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/30/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 9/4/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 9/5/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.