Week of Aug. 28 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Split First Place in Lead Up to Labor Day Weekend

The week leading up to the Labor Day holiday weekend saw no changes in the positioning of ABC’s Good Morning America as the most-watched morning show, and NBC’s Today as the top morning show in the coveted advertiser demo of Adults 25-54.

It was a relatively slow news week heading to the Labor Day holiday weekend, which acts as one of the unofficial bookends of the summer season. However, CBS Mornings can celebrate that it was the only morning news show to see ratings gains in both total viewers and A25-54 despite being a slow news period.

For the week of August 28, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged more than 2.98 million total viewers and 589,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA was flat in total viewers and down -7% in the A25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers by -3% and by an eye-raising -21% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today came in second place with 2.69 million total viewers and 633,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo this past week. That’s a +1% gain in total viewers and a -5% loss in the key demo of A25-54 versus the week prior. When compared to the same week in 2022, Today was down in total viewers by -1% and in the A25-54 demo by -10%,

Third-place CBS Mornings had 2.355 million total viewers and 483,000 viewers in A25-54 for the week of Aug. 28. Compared to the previous week, the morning show was up in total viewers by +4% and by +6% in the A25-54 demo. As mentioned earlier, it was the only morning show to see week-to-week gains in both measured demos. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers and A25-54 demo by -3% and -10%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of August 28, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,984,000 2,690,000 2,355,000 • A25-54: 589,000 633,000 483,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 8/28/23), Previous Week (w/o 8/21/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/29/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-9/3/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-9/4/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.