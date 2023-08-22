Week of Aug. 14 Morning Show Ratings: Today Breaks GMA’s 5-Week Winning Streak in Adults 25-54

Taking a cue from the World Athletics Championships being broadcast on its sibling NBCU cable network USA, NBC’s Today show sprinted to the top spot in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54, dethroning ABC’s Good Morning America and ending its five-week run as the No.1 morning show in both total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

GMA remained the No. 1 in total viewers for the week of Aug. 14, however the spotlight belonged to Today as it overtook GMA with a +39,000 margin in the A25-54 demo.

For the week of August 14, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.06 million total viewers and 606,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA gained +5% in total viewers but shed -3% in the A25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. It was the only morning show to register a decline in either of the aforementioned measurements. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers and A25-54 demo by -1% and -15%, respectively.

NBC’s Today was in second place with 2,663,000 total viewers and 645,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of August 14. Today was up in total viewers by +7% and by a strong +10% in the key demo of A25-54 relative looking to the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, the NBC morning show was up in total viewers by +2% but down by -1% in the A25-54 demo.

In third place for the week of August 14 was CBS Mornings, with 2.20 million total viewers and 448,000 A25-54 viewers. When compared to the previous week, the morning show was flat in total viewers and up by +1 in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers and adults 25-54 demo dropping by -8% and -10%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of August 14, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,059,00 2,663,000 2,203,000 • A25-54: 606,000 645,000 448,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 8/14/23), Previous Week (w/o 8/7/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/15/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-8/20/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-8/21/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.