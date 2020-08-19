Week of Aug. 10 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains Most-Watched on Cable; MSNBC and CNN Post Week-to-Week Demo Growth

The Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for the week of Aug. 10 is in, and Fox News has once again emerged as the most popular network on basic cable in total day (1.74 million viewers on average, 6 a.m.-6 a.m.) and in prime time (3.39 million on average, 8-11 p.m.). That’s now 32 straight weeks at No. 1 in total day and 30 weeks in a row as the most-watched basic cable network in prime time.

According to the live-plus-same-day data, FNC also averaged more total viewers in prime time than the broadcast networks. However, that may change after time-shifted data arrives in the coming days.

Still, a nice achievement for Fox News.

The network also topped its cable news competition among Adults 25-54, averaging 303,000 Adults 25-24 in total day and 579,000 Adults 25-54 in prime time.

Hannity ranked No. 1 on cable news, both in Total Viewers (4.3 million) and among Adults 25-54 (762,000).

Tucker Carlson Tonight finished in second place across the board, averaging 4.1 million Total Viewers and 761,000 Adults 25-54.

Presentations of Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle (3.4 million), The Five and MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show were the five most-watched cable news shows of the week. Additionally, The Story with Martha MacCallum won the 7 p.m. hour across the board.

In prime time, Fox News was +7% versus the previous week (Aug. 3) in Total Viewers and +11% among Adults 25-54. In total day, FNC was +2% in Total Viewers and +3% among Adults 25-54.

The network posted year-over-year audience growth (week of Aug. 12, 2019) in prime time (+40% in Total Viewers, +60% among Adults 25-54) and in total day (+29% in Total Viewers, +33% in the A25-54 demo).

Nothing to complain about here.

CNN finished No. 3 in Total Viewers, averaging 1.35 million in prime time and 977,000 in total day. That’s fewer than both Fox News and MSNBC.

However, CNN once again beat MSNBC in Adults 25-54, averaging 355,000 in prime time (versus 315,000 for MSNBC) and 246,000 in total day (versus 186,000 for MSNBC).

In prime time, CNN was -1% in Total Viewers, but +3% among Adults 25-54. In total day, the network was +5% in Total Viewers, +4% among Adults 25-54. All in all, pretty good.

Compared to the year-ago week (Aug. 12), CNN remains strong. This is often the case for the network in periods of breaking news, and during election years versus nonelection years. CNN was +56% in total prime-time viewers and +67% in the prime-time demo, +69% in total day viewers and +81% in the total day demo versus last year.

On MSNBC, The Place for Politics finished No. 2 in Total Viewers (only behind Fox News on all of cable television), but No. 3 on cable news in the A25-54 demo, behind FNC and CNN.

MSNBC continues to sport some standout shows. Deadline: White House has expanded to two hours, 4-6 p.m., effective yesterday. Hosted by Nicolle Wallace, Deadline remains the most-watched cable news show in the 4 p.m. hour, but predictably fell short to The Five in the second hour. The 11th Hour With Brian Williams remains the most-watched cable news show at 11 p.m.

In prime time, MSNBC grew from the prior week, +4% in Total Viewers and +7% among Adults 25-54. The network was +1% in Total Viewers and +6% among Adults 25-54 from the prior week.

Compared to the year-ago week (Aug. 12, 2019), MSNBC was +32% in total prime-time viewers, +33% in the prime-time demo, +41% in total day viewers and +51% in the total day demo.

MSNBC is set to have an ever bigger week with its coverage of the 2020 DNC. The network delivered more viewers on Night 1 than any other network, broadcast or cable, and was the only one to post audience growth versus the opening night of the 2016 DNC.

All in all, it was a very nice week for the cable newsers.

The Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Aug. 10 (Monday-Sunday):

PRIME TIME (8-11 p.m.)

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 3,386,000 2,088,000 1,353,000 • A25-54: 579,000 315,000 355,000

TOTAL DAY (6 a.m.-6 a.m.)

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,739,000 1,224,000 977,000 • A25-54: 303,000 186,000 246,000

Basic cable ranker: Week of Aug. 10 (Total Viewers)

