Week of April 29 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Fends Off Today in a Close Race For Total Viewers

The week of April 29 was another quiet period for the three broadcast network morning shows. But it was also a good week for NBC News’ Today, which was the only one of the trio to see week-to-week improvements in both total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo.

Meanwhile, ABC News’ Good Morning America experienced see-sawed results in its weekly battle to hold onto first place in total viewers and second place in the demo. On the latter front, GMA expanded its demo lead over CBS News’ CBS Mornings to 69,000 viewers versus the 49,000 gap that separated the shows last week. In total viewers, though, GMA held off Today by just 16,000 viewers, a steep drop from last week’s 101,000 viewer difference.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.788 million total viewers and 493,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week. Compared to the previous week, that’s down -1% in total viewers and the demo, respectively. Looking at the same week in 2023 (the week of May 1), GMA was down -12% in total viewers and -29% in the A25-54 demo.

Today remained at the top show in the A25-54 demo with 675,000 viewers and came in at No. 2 in total viewers with 2.772 million. That’s up +2% in both total viewers and the A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. Looking back to last year, Today saw a -3% loss in total viewers and -2% in the demo. the smallest decrease among the three shows.

CBS Mornings finished third in both measured categories with 2.168 million total viewers and 424,000 A25-54 viewers. Compared to last week, that’s a -1% drop in total viewers and -5% in the demo. Placed alongside 2023, CBS Mornings fell in total viewers by -11% and -22% in the demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 29, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,788,000 2,772,000 2,168,000 • A25-54: 493,000 675,000 424,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/29/24), Previous Week (w/o 4/22/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/24/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23–5/5/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22–4/30/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.