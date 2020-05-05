Week of April 27 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today and CBS This Morning All Shed Viewers From the Prior Week

For the third consecutive week, GMA and Today split the morning show ratings race.

GMA averaged 4.11 million viewers for the week of April 27, noticeably more than its NBC rival (3.9 million). In fact, on Friday, May 1, GMA out-delivered Today head-to-head by its largest single-day margin (+382,000 – 4.20 million vs. 3.82 million) in over 10 months—since June 14, 2019.

Season to date, GMA is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the eighth straight year.

ABC’s morning show may have averaged a larger total audience, but it played second fiddle to Today in Adults 25-54. By averaging 1.22 million viewers, Today has now defeated its ABC and CBS morning competition in the key demo 225 of the past 227 weeks. GMA averaged 1.19 million Adults 25-54 last week.

CBS This Morning remained in third place, and lost some traction after a handful of good ratings weeks.

Compared with the prior week (April 20), GMA was -1% in Total Viewers and -1% in the A25-54 demo. Today and CTM posted more severe week-to-week losses. Today was -4% in Total Viewers and -7% in the demo. CBS This Morning was -5% in Total Viewers and -7% in the key A25-54 demo.

Versus the same week in 2019, GMA was +3% in Total Viewers and +3% in the key demo. Today, on the other hand, was flat from last year and -4% in the demo. CTM’s year-over-year trend was a bit odd. The broadcast was +1% in Total Viewers, but a whopping -12% in the key demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 27:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 4,106,000 3,890,000 3,075,000 • A25-54: 1,194,000 1,217,000 667,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/27/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/20/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/29/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-5/3/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-5/5/19).

Averages based on regular telecasts. Broadcast and Cable ranker for w/o 4/27/20 based on Total Day.

