Week of April 20 Morning Show Ratings: The Big Three Deliver Year-Over-Year Total Viewers Growth

For the second consecutive week, GMA and Today split the morning show ratings race.

GMA averaged 4.13 million viewers for the week of April 20, a slightly larger average than its NBC rival (4.05 million viewers).

ABC’s morning show may have averaged a larger total audience, but it played second fiddle to Today in Adults 25-54. By averaging 1.31 million viewers, Today has now defeated its ABC and CBS morning competition in the key demo 224 of the past 226 weeks. GMA averaged 1.2 million Adults 25-54 last week.

CBS This Morning remained in third place, but for the third consecutive week, posted some year-over-year audience growth, as you’ll see below.

Compared with the prior week beginning April 13, 2020, the morning shows shed viewers, but nothing alarming. GMA was -2% in Total Viewers but held steady in the A25-54 demo. Today was -2% in Total Viewers and -1% in the demo. CBS This Morning held steady in Total Viewers. However, it was -5% in the key A25-54 demo.

Each of the morning shows delivered growth in total audience versus the same week in 2019. GMA was +3% in Total Viewers and +4% in the key demo. Today was also +3% in Total Viewers and +2% in the demo. CTM’s year-over-year trend was a bit odd. The broadcast was +4% in Total Viewers, but a whopping -11% in the key demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 20:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 4,132,000 4,048,000 3,231,000 • A25-54: 1,200,000 1,306,000 719,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 4/20/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/13/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/22/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 4/26/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 4/28/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Comments