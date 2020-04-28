Morning Shows | Ratings

Week of April 20 Morning Show Ratings: The Big Three Deliver Year-Over-Year Total Viewers Growth

By A.J. Katz

For the second consecutive week, GMA and Today split the morning show ratings race.

GMA averaged 4.13 million viewers for the week of April 20, a slightly larger average than its NBC rival (4.05 million viewers).

ABC’s morning show may have averaged a larger total audience, but it played second fiddle to Today in Adults 25-54. By averaging 1.31 million viewers, Today has now defeated its ABC and CBS morning competition in the key demo 224 of the past 226 weeks. GMA averaged 1.2 million Adults 25-54 last week.

CBS This Morning remained in third place, but for the third consecutive week, posted some year-over-year audience growth, as you’ll see below.

Compared with the prior week beginning April 13, 2020, the morning shows shed viewers, but nothing alarming. GMA was -2% in Total Viewers but held steady in the A25-54 demo. Today was -2% in Total Viewers and -1% in the demo. CBS This Morning held steady in Total Viewers. However, it was -5% in the key A25-54 demo.

Each of the morning shows delivered growth in total audience versus the same week in 2019. GMA was +3% in Total Viewers and +4% in the key demo. Today was also +3% in Total Viewers and +2% in the demo. CTM’s year-over-year trend was a bit odd. The broadcast was +4% in Total Viewers, but a whopping -11% in the key demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 20:

ABC NBC CBS
• Total Viewers: 4,132,000 4,048,000 3,231,000
• A25-54: 1,200,000 1,306,000 719,000

 

 

 

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 4/20/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/13/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/22/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 4/26/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 4/28/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

