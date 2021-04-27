Week of April 19 Morning Show Ratings: The Big 3 Deliver Total Viewership Growth From Prior Week

ABC’s Good Morning America finished the week of April 19 with the largest average total audience on morning TV, while NBC’s Today earned the most adults 25-54.

The morning show averaged 969,000 viewers from the key demo, marking 87 consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the mornings among that demo. The broadcast also averaged nearly 3.29 million total viewers.

Compared to the prior week, NBC’s morning show grew +4% in total viewers, and +5% in adults 25-54. That’s back-to-back weeks of viewership growth. However, compared to the same week one year ago, the program fell by -19% in total viewers and -26% in adults 25-54.

As we’ve mentioned in recent ratings stories, the significant year-over-year audience decline makes sense. Stuck at home during the early stages of the pandemic, Americans were more likely than usual to watch the morning shows, especially for breaking news. Plus, the news cycle is far calmer than it was at any point last year.

That said, Americans have been fleeing the broadcast morning shows for a while now, even prior to the pandemic, with a fair number heading to cable, newsletters, podcasts, etc. in the A.M.

Good Morning America, which hopes to have a new senior ep in the near future after the exit of Michael Corn, averaged more than 3.3 million total viewers and 836,000 adults 25-54 this past week. Compared to the prior week, that’s +1% in total viewers, but a drop of -2% among adults 25-54. Compared to the same week one year ago, the program shed -19% in total viewers and dropped by -30% in adults 25-54.

Third-place CBS This Morning averaged 2.8 million total viewers and 589,000 adults 25-54.

Compared to the aforementioned week of April 12, that’s +2% in total viewers, and +3% among adults 25-54. Like Today, CTM marked back-to-back weeks of growth in total viewers and among adults 25-54. That said, the broadcast shed -14% in total viewers, and -18% in adults 25-54 compared to the year-ago week.

Nielsen Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 19, 2021

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,334,000 3,284,000 2,790,000 • A25-54: 836,000 969,000 589,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/19/21), Previous Week (w/o 4/12/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/20/20). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 4/25/21) and Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 4/26/20). *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.