Week of April 13 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Was Most Watched, While Today Earned Most Adults 25-54

Good Morning America regained its status as America’s most-watched morning show. At least for one week.

For the week of April 13, GMA averaged 4.23 million viewers, slightly ahead of its NBC Today show rival (4.15 million).

GMA may have averaged a larger total audience, but it played second fiddle to Today in Adults 25-54 (1.2 million). By averaging 1.33 million viewers, Today has now beat its ABC and CBS morning competition in the key demo 223 of the past 225 weeks.

CBS This Morning remained in third place, but for the second consecutive week, posted some year-over-year audience growth, as you’ll see below.

Compared to the prior week (April 6, 2020), GMA was -1% in Total Viewers and -4% in the key A25-54 demo. Today was down more, -3% in Total Viewers and -4% in the demo. CBS This Morning held steady in the demo, and was +1% in Total Viewers.

Compared to the same week one year ago, each of the morning shows posted Total Viewers growth: +6% for GMA, +2% for Today and +4% for CTM.

The story was slightly different in the demo. While GMA was still +5% in the measurement from the same week in 2019, Today was -1% and CTM was -4%.

Numbers for the week of April 13, 2020:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 4,225,000 4,145,000 3,235,000 • A25-54: 1,201,000 1,325,000 760,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 4/13/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/6/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/15/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 4/19/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 4/21/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Comments