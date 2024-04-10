This is TVNewser’s basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of April 1, 2024.

Fox News had 81 of the week’s top 100 cable news telecasts, cementing its position as the No. 1 cable news network in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo. All cable news, however, saw massive audience declines in both measured categories, with the March Madness tournament, men’s and women’s, possibly keeping viewers away.

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of April saw FNC average 1.907 million total viewers and 221,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. The network was down in total viewers by -5% and -3% in the A25-54 demo, relative to the week prior (week beginning March 25).

In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.250 million total viewers and 152,000 A25-54 viewers. This translates to drops of -4% in total viewers and -5% in A25-54 from what Fox News averaged in those measurements the week prior. Among all basic cable networks, Fox News remained in 2nd place in total primetime viewers, with ESPN in 1st place, and stuck in 5th place in the primetime demo. In total day, the network held its No. 1 position in total viewers and fell one spot from No. 3 to No. 4 in the total day demo for the week of April 1.

MSNBC in primetime averaged 1.068 million total viewers and 88,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo for the week of April 1. It dropped by -12% in total viewers and -19% in the A25-54 demo from what the network averaged the week prior. In total day, MSNBC averaged 777,000 total viewers and 77,000 A25-54 viewers. That’s a -9% and -5% drop in total viewers and A25-54, respectively, from what the network averaged the week before. Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC fell by one to land in the No. 5 spot in total primetime viewers and was in 23rd place in the demo, falling six places from the week prior. During total day, it was the No. 3 network in total viewers, down one spot, and fell three spots from No. 10 to No. 13 in the total day demo.

CNN averaged 495,000 total primetime viewers and 85,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of April 1. The news net dipped -7% in total viewers and -19% in the A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. In total day, CNN had 438,000 total viewers and 72,000 viewers in the demo. This was a -9% drop in total viewers and -14% in the total day demo compared to the previous week. CNN finished the week falling from 9th place to 13th place in prime with total viewers and dropped five spots to land in the 25th spot in the demo from the week prior. It remained No. 5 in total day viewers and fell from 9th place to 14th place in the total day demo.

How did the networks fare relative to the year-ago week? Fox News was down -19% in total primetime viewers and -27% in the demo. In total day, it dropped by -13% in total day viewers and -20% in the total day demo.

CNN was down -31% in total primetime viewers and -53% in the demo. The network was down by -25% in total day viewers and declined by -46% in the demo.

MSNBC was down -29% in total primetime viewers and -49% in the primetime demo. In total day, the network dropped by -18% in total viewers and by -38% in the demo.

For additional context, last year, during the same week, coverage of Donald Trump’s arraignment and the expulsion of the Tennesee lawmakers dominated cable news.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had 12 out of the 15 most-watched cable news shows of the week, led by The Five (2.958 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET). Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace at 5 p.m. ET was MSNBC’s most-watched program, coming in at No. 10 with 1.469 million viewers. MSNBC took the remaining two spots within the top 15, with Deadline: White House at No. 12 with 1.450 million viewers (4 p.m. ET) and The Beat with Ari Melber at No. 13 with 1.439 million viewers (6 p.m. ET).

Gutfeld! reclaimed his top spot in the Adults 25-54 demo, averaging 307,000 A25-54 viewers at 10 p.m. ET. Fox News again led the way with 14 of the top 15 cable news shows in the demo overall, with MSNBC’s The Reidout holding on to the 15 spot with 128,000 viewers at 7 p.m. ET.

Week of April 1 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,907,000 1,068,000 495,000 • A25-54: 221,000 88,000 85,000