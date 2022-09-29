Wednesday, Sept. 28 Scoreboard: Adults 25-54 Flock to Cable News for Hurricane Ian Coverage

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 373 | CNN: 263 | MSNBC: 119
Prime: FNC: 517 | CNN: 384 | MSNBC: 151
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
388
|Tapper:
294
|Wallace:
176
|5PM
|Five:
483
|Tapper:
349
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
426
|Blitzer:
329
|Melber:
172
|7PM
|Watters:
529
|Burnett:
391
|Reid:
200
|8PM
|Carlson:
637
|Cooper:
456
|Hayes:
159
|9PM
|Hannity:
505
|Cooper:
396
|Wagner:
135
|10PM
|Ingraham:
410
|Lemon:
300
|O’Donnell:
159
|11PM
|@Night:
280
|Lemon:
227
|Ruhle:
107
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.081 | CNN: 1.072 | MSNBC: 1.046
Prime: FNC: 3.002 | CNN: 1.330 | MSNBC: 1.331
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
2.246
|Tapper:
1.500
|Wallace:
1.483
|5PM
|Five:
3.344
|Tapper:
1.515
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.725
|Blitzer:
1.221
|Melber:
1.299
|7PM
|Watters:
3.003
|Burnett:
1.372
|Reid:
1.293
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.530
|Cooper:
1.535
|Hayes:
1.416
|9PM
|Hannity:
3.028
|Cooper:
1.370
|Wagner:
1.326
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.449
|Lemon:
1.086
|O’Donnell:
1.249
|11PM
|@Night:
1.515
|Lemon:
759
|Ruhle:
943