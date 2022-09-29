Ratings

Wednesday, Sept. 28 Scoreboard: Adults 25-54 Flock to Cable News for Hurricane Ian Coverage

By A.J. Katz 

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 373 | CNN: 263 | MSNBC: 119
Prime: FNC: 517 | CNN: 384 | MSNBC: 151

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
388		 Tapper:
294		 Wallace:
176
5PM Five:
483		 Tapper:
349		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
426		 Blitzer:
329		 Melber:
172
7PM Watters:
529		 Burnett:
391		 Reid:
200
8PM Carlson:
637		 Cooper:
456		 Hayes:
159
9PM Hannity:
505		 Cooper:
396		 Wagner:
135
10PM Ingraham:
410		 Lemon:
300		 O’Donnell:
159
11PM @Night:
280		 Lemon:
227		 Ruhle:
107

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.081 | CNN: 1.072 | MSNBC: 1.046
Prime: FNC: 3.002 | CNN: 1.330 | MSNBC: 1.331

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
2.246		 Tapper:
1.500		 Wallace:
1.483
5PM Five:
3.344		 Tapper:
1.515		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.725		 Blitzer:
1.221		 Melber:
1.299
7PM Watters:
3.003		 Burnett:
1.372		 Reid:
1.293
8PM Carlson:
3.530		 Cooper:
1.535		 Hayes:
1.416
9PM Hannity:
3.028		 Cooper:
1.370		 Wagner:
1.326
10PM Ingraham:
2.449		 Lemon:
1.086		 O’Donnell:
1.249
11PM @Night:
1.515		 Lemon:
759		 Ruhle:
943

 

Advertisement
Advertisement