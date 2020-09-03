Ratings

Wednesday, Sept. 2 Scoreboard: Another Total Viewer and Demo Win for Tucker Carlson

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home—called Out of Home (OOH)—in official program ratings. OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible. 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 409 | CNN: 263 | MSNBC: 253
Prime: FNC: 790 | CNN: 402 | MSNBC: 445

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
333		 Lead:
227		 Wallace:
269
5PM Five:
562		 SitRm:
321		 Wallace:
269
6PM Baier: 
436		 SitRm:
297		 Melber:
310
7PM MacCallum:
447		 Outfrnt:
299		 Reid:
352
8PM Carlson:
871		 AC360:
334		 Hayes:
347
9PM Hannity:
784		 Cuomo:
457		 Maddow:
607
10PM Angle:
714		 Lemon:
415		 O’Donnell:
381
11PM @Night:
473		 Lemon:
310		 Williams:
301

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.370 | CNN: 1.091 | MSNBC: 1.579
Prime: FNC: 4.341 | CNN: 1.526 | MSNBC: 2.712

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.973		 Lead:
1.194		 Wallace:
2.000
5PM Five:
3.896		 SitRm:
1.436		 Wallace:
2.000
6PM Baier: 
2.975		 SitRm:
1.158		 Melber:
1.673
7PM MacCallum:
2.402		 Outfrnt:
1.236		 Reid:
1.958
8PM Carlson:
4.793		 AC360:
1.408		 Hayes:
2.178
9PM Hannity:
4.652		 Cuomo:
1.794		 Maddow:
3.495
10PM Angle:
3.529		 Lemon:
1.375		 O’Donnell:
2.462
11PM @Night:
2.006		 Lemon:
986		 Williams:
1.662

