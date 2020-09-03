Wednesday, Sept. 2 Scoreboard: Another Total Viewer and Demo Win for Tucker Carlson

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home—called Out of Home (OOH)—in official program ratings. OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 409 | CNN: 263 | MSNBC: 253
Prime: FNC: 790 | CNN: 402 | MSNBC: 445
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
333
|Lead:
227
|Wallace:
269
|5PM
|Five:
562
|SitRm:
321
|Wallace:
269
|6PM
|Baier:
436
|SitRm:
297
|Melber:
310
|7PM
|MacCallum:
447
|Outfrnt:
299
|Reid:
352
|8PM
|Carlson:
871
|AC360:
334
|Hayes:
347
|9PM
|Hannity:
784
|Cuomo:
457
|Maddow:
607
|10PM
|Angle:
714
|Lemon:
415
|O’Donnell:
381
|11PM
|@Night:
473
|Lemon:
310
|Williams:
301
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.370 | CNN: 1.091 | MSNBC: 1.579
Prime: FNC: 4.341 | CNN: 1.526 | MSNBC: 2.712
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.973
|Lead:
1.194
|Wallace:
2.000
|5PM
|Five:
3.896
|SitRm:
1.436
|Wallace:
2.000
|6PM
|Baier:
2.975
|SitRm:
1.158
|Melber:
1.673
|7PM
|MacCallum:
2.402
|Outfrnt:
1.236
|Reid:
1.958
|8PM
|Carlson:
4.793
|AC360:
1.408
|Hayes:
2.178
|9PM
|Hannity:
4.652
|Cuomo:
1.794
|Maddow:
3.495
|10PM
|Angle:
3.529
|Lemon:
1.375
|O’Donnell:
2.462
|11PM
|@Night:
2.006
|Lemon:
986
|Williams:
1.662