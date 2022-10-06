Wednesday, Oct. 5 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 in Total Day, Primetime by Substantial Margin

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 279 | CNN: 116 | MSNBC: 95
Prime: FNC: 426 | CNN: 151 | MSNBC: 143
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
219
|TheLead:
135
|Wallace:
94
|5PM
|Five:
530
|SitRoom:
126
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
388
|SitRoom:
151
|TheBeat:
90
|7PM
|Watters:
442
|Burnett:
217
|Reid:
136
|8PM
|Carlson:
505
|Cooper:
185
|Hayes:
140
|9PM
|Hannity:
425
|Tonight:
142
|Wagner:
138
|10PM
|Ingraham:
348
|Lemon:
126
|O’Donnell:
152
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
379
|Lemon:
103
|11th Hour:
120
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.990 | CNN: 623 | MSNBC: 1.003
Prime: FNC: 2.936 | CNN: 690 | MSNBC: 1.631
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.696
|TheLead:
684
|Wallace:
1.395
|5PM
|Five:
3.644
|SitRoom:
755
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.648
|SitRoom:
721
|TheBeat:
1.150
|7PM
|Watters:
3.010
|Burnett:
887
|Reid:
1.192
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.474
|Cooper:
862
|Hayes:
1.474
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.923
|Tonight:
624
|Wagner:
1.665
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.412
|Lemon:
582
|O’Donnell:
1.753
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.356
|Lemon:
507
|11th Hour:
1.022