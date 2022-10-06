Ratings

Wednesday, Oct. 5 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 in Total Day, Primetime by Substantial Margin

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 279 | CNN: 116 | MSNBC: 95
Prime: FNC: 426 | CNN: 151 | MSNBC: 143

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
219		 TheLead:
135		 Wallace:
94
5PM Five:
530		 SitRoom:
126		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
388		 SitRoom:
151		 TheBeat:
90
7PM Watters:
442		 Burnett:
217		 Reid:
136
8PM Carlson:
505		 Cooper:
185		 Hayes:
140
9PM Hannity:
425		 Tonight:
142		 Wagner:
138
10PM Ingraham:
348		 Lemon:
126		 O’Donnell:
152
11PM Gutfeld:
379		 Lemon:
103		 11th Hour:
120

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.990 | CNN: 623 | MSNBC: 1.003
Prime: FNC: 2.936 | CNN: 690 | MSNBC: 1.631

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.696		 TheLead:
684		 Wallace:
1.395
5PM Five:
3.644		 SitRoom:
755		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.648		 SitRoom:
721		 TheBeat:
1.150
7PM Watters:
3.010		 Burnett:
887		 Reid:
1.192
8PM Carlson:
3.474		 Cooper:
862		 Hayes:
1.474
9PM Hannity:
2.923		 Tonight:
624		 Wagner:
1.665
10PM Ingraham:
2.412		 Lemon:
582		 O’Donnell:
1.753
11PM Gutfeld:
2.356		 Lemon:
507		 11th Hour:
1.022

 

