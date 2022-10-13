Ratings

Wednesday, Oct. 12 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Draws 515,000 Adults 25-54 at 8 PM, No. 1 on Cable News

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 255 | CNN: 121 | MSNBC: 110
Prime: FNC: 390 | CNN: 129 | MSNBC: 148

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
188		 TheLead:
150		 Wallace:
142
5PM Five:
448		 Blitzer:
132		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
309		 Blitzer:
156		 Melber:
148
7PM Watters:
311		 Burnett:
192		 Reid:
174
8PM Carlson:
515		 Cooper:
143		 Hayes:
181
9PM Hannity:
361		 Tonight:
130		 Wagner:
116
10PM Ingraham:
293		 Tonight:
113		 O’Donnell:
147
11PM Gutfeld:
310		 Tonight:
123		 Ruhle:
97

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.898 | CNN: 602 | MSNBC: 1.044
Prime: FNC: 2.792 | CNN: 699 | MSNBC: 1.528

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.555		 TheLead:
739		 Wallace:
1.679
5PM Five:
3.539		 Blitzer:
724		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.457		 Blitzer:
769		 Melber:
1.534
7PM Watters:
2.825		 Burnett:
839		 Reid:
1.413
8PM Carlson:
3.369		 Cooper:
826		 Hayes:
1.509
9PM Hannity:
2.856		 Tonight:
737		 Wagner:
1.468
10PM Ingraham:
2.152		 Tonight:
534		 O’Donnell:
1.607
11PM Gutfeld:
2.262		 Tonight:
436		 Ruhle:
923

 

