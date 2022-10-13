Wednesday, Oct. 12 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Draws 515,000 Adults 25-54 at 8 PM, No. 1 on Cable News

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 255 | CNN: 121 | MSNBC: 110
Prime: FNC: 390 | CNN: 129 | MSNBC: 148
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
188
|TheLead:
150
|Wallace:
142
|5PM
|Five:
448
|Blitzer:
132
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
309
|Blitzer:
156
|Melber:
148
|7PM
|Watters:
311
|Burnett:
192
|Reid:
174
|8PM
|Carlson:
515
|Cooper:
143
|Hayes:
181
|9PM
|Hannity:
361
|Tonight:
130
|Wagner:
116
|10PM
|Ingraham:
293
|Tonight:
113
|O’Donnell:
147
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
310
|Tonight:
123
|Ruhle:
97
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.898 | CNN: 602 | MSNBC: 1.044
Prime: FNC: 2.792 | CNN: 699 | MSNBC: 1.528
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.555
|TheLead:
739
|Wallace:
1.679
|5PM
|Five:
3.539
|Blitzer:
724
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.457
|Blitzer:
769
|Melber:
1.534
|7PM
|Watters:
2.825
|Burnett:
839
|Reid:
1.413
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.369
|Cooper:
826
|Hayes:
1.509
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.856
|Tonight:
737
|Wagner:
1.468
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.152
|Tonight:
534
|O’Donnell:
1.607
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.262
|Tonight:
436
|Ruhle:
923