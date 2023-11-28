Wednesday, November 22 Scoreboard: Fox News Averages More Primetime Viewers Than Combined Competition

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 183 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 92
Prime: FNC: 195 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 90
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
192
|The Lead:
162
|DdlineWH:
95
|5PM
|Five:
279
|Blitzer:
153
|DdlineWH:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
195
|Blitzer:
151
|The Beat:
141
|7PM
|Angle:
175
|Outfront:
117
|Reid:
116
|8PM
|Watters:
184
|AC360:
118
|Hayes:
83
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
162
|Collins:
92
|Wagner:
84
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
240
|Phillip:
84
|LastWord:
102
|11PM
|Gallagher:
154
|Coates:
74
|Ruhle:
90
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.451 | CNN: 473 | MSNBC: 880
Prime: FNC: 1.678 | CNN: 396 | MSNBC: 1.040
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
1.645
|The Lead:
781
|DdlineWH:
1.267
|5PM
|Five:
2.811
|Blitzer:
726
|DdlineWH:
—-
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
2.016
|Blitzer:
626
|The Beat:
1.318
|7PM
|Angle:
1.712
|Outfront:
521
|Reid:
1.065
|8PM
|Watters:
1.740
|AC360:
458
|Hayes:
1.139
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
1.545
|Collins:
348
|Wagner:
1.054
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
1.750
|Phillip:
382
|LastWord:
928
|11PM
|Gallagher:
874
|Coates:
293
|Ruhle:
654