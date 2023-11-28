Ratings

Wednesday, November 22 Scoreboard: Fox News Averages More Primetime Viewers Than Combined Competition

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 183 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 92
Prime: FNC: 195 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 90

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
192		 The Lead:
162		 DdlineWH:
95
5PM Five:
279		 Blitzer:
153		 DdlineWH:
6PM Spcl Rprt:
195		 Blitzer:
151		 The Beat:
141
7PM Angle:
175		 Outfront:
117		 Reid:
116
8PM Watters:
184		 AC360:
118		 Hayes:
83
9PM Hnty Spcl:
162		 Collins:
92		 Wagner:
84
10PM Gutfeld:
240		 Phillip:
84		 LastWord:
102
11PM Gallagher:
154		 Coates:
74		 Ruhle:
90

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.451 | CNN: 473 | MSNBC: 880
Prime: FNC: 1.678 | CNN: 396 | MSNBC: 1.040

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
1.645		 The Lead:
781		 DdlineWH:
1.267
5PM Five:
2.811		 Blitzer:
726		 DdlineWH:
—-
6PM Spcl Rprt:
2.016		 Blitzer:
626		 The Beat:
1.318
7PM Angle:
1.712		 Outfront:
521		 Reid:
1.065
8PM Watters:
1.740		 AC360:
458		 Hayes:
1.139
9PM Hnty Spcl:
1.545		 Collins:
348		 Wagner:
1.054
10PM Gutfeld:
1.750		 Phillip:
382		 LastWord:
928
11PM Gallagher:
874		 Coates:
293		 Ruhle:
654

 

