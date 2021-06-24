Ratings

Wednesday, June 23 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Draws More Than 3 Million Viewers at 8 p.m.

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 259 | CNN: 163 | MSNBC: 139
Prime: FNC: 411 | CNN: 229 | MSNBC: 231

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cvto/Spcl:
220/341		 Tapper:
127		 Wlce/PrsCnf:
145/154
5PM Spcl/Five: 
—/391		 Tapper:
173		 PrsCnf/Wlce:
—/174
6PM Spcl Rprt: 
261		 Blitzer:
156		 The Beat:
161
7PM Primetime:
239		 Burnett:
224		 Reid:
185
8PM Carlson:
494		 Cooper:
244		 Hayes:
178
9PM Hannity:
392		 Cuomo:
211		 Maddow:
318
10PM Ingraham:
348		 Lemon:
232		 O’Donnell:
197
11PM Gutfeld:
328		 Lemon:
199		 Williams:
183

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.550 | CNN: 650 | MSNBC: 995
Prime: FNC: 2.657 | CNN: 909 | MSNBC: 1.703

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cvto/Spcl:
1.261/2.165		 Tapper:
659		 Wlce/PrsCnf:
1.116/1.186
5PM Spcl/Five:
—-/2.652		 Tapper:
755		 PrsCnf/Wlce:
—-/1.312
6PM Spcl Rprt: 
1.868		 Blitzer:
717		 The Beat:
1.126
7PM Primetime:
1.645		 Burnett:
900		 Reid:
1.128
8PM Carlson:
3.064		 Cooper:
957		 Hayes:
1.316
9PM Hannity:
2.723		 Cuomo:
974		 Maddow:
2.289
10PM Ingraham:
2.185		 Lemon:
795		 O’Donnell:
1.503
11PM Gutfeld:
1.749		 Lemon:
639		 Williams:
1.107

 

Advertisement
Advertisement