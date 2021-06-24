Wednesday, June 23 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Draws More Than 3 Million Viewers at 8 p.m.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 259 | CNN: 163 | MSNBC: 139
Prime: FNC: 411 | CNN: 229 | MSNBC: 231
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cvto/Spcl:
220/341
|Tapper:
127
|Wlce/PrsCnf:
145/154
|5PM
|Spcl/Five:
—/391
|Tapper:
173
|PrsCnf/Wlce:
—/174
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
261
|Blitzer:
156
|The Beat:
161
|7PM
|Primetime:
239
|Burnett:
224
|Reid:
185
|8PM
|Carlson:
494
|Cooper:
244
|Hayes:
178
|9PM
|Hannity:
392
|Cuomo:
211
|Maddow:
318
|10PM
|Ingraham:
348
|Lemon:
232
|O’Donnell:
197
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
328
|Lemon:
199
|Williams:
183
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.550 | CNN: 650 | MSNBC: 995
Prime: FNC: 2.657 | CNN: 909 | MSNBC: 1.703
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cvto/Spcl:
1.261/2.165
|Tapper:
659
|Wlce/PrsCnf:
1.116/1.186
|5PM
|Spcl/Five:
—-/2.652
|Tapper:
755
|PrsCnf/Wlce:
—-/1.312
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
1.868
|Blitzer:
717
|The Beat:
1.126
|7PM
|Primetime:
1.645
|Burnett:
900
|Reid:
1.128
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.064
|Cooper:
957
|Hayes:
1.316
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.723
|Cuomo:
974
|Maddow:
2.289
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.185
|Lemon:
795
|O’Donnell:
1.503
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.749
|Lemon:
639
|Williams:
1.107