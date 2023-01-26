Wednesday, Jan. 25 Scoreboard: Most Fox News Shows Gain Viewers From Tuesday

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 249 | CNN: 89 | MSNBC: 91
Prime: FNC: 346 | CNN: 117 | MSNBC: 136
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
204
|TheLead:
74
|Wallace:
93
|5PM
|Five:
396
|Blitzer:
86
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
361
|Blitzer:
111
|Melber:
142
|7PM
|Watters:
376
|Burnett:
100
|Reid:
156
|8PM
|Carlson:
489
|Cooper:
120
|Hayes:
128
|9PM
|Hannity:
317
|Cooper:
126
|Wagner:
124
|10PM
|Angle:
233
|Tonight:
104
|O’Donnell:
156
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
274
|Tonight:
75
|Ruhle:
105
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.942 | CNN: 505 | MSNBC: 927
Prime: FNC: 2.822 | CNN: 495 | MSNBC: 1.374
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.490
|TheLead:
566
|Wallace:
1.366
|5PM
|Five:
3.598
|Blitzer:
642
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.641
|Blitzer:
555
|Melber:
1.391
|7PM
|Watters:
3.108
|Burnett:
576
|Reid:
1.191
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.508
|Cooper:
580
|Hayes:
1.416
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.897
|Cooper:
521
|Wagner:
1.279
|10PM
|Angle:
2.060
|Tonight:
383
|O’Donnell:
1.427
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.945
|Tonight:
323
|Ruhle:
901