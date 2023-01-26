Ratings

Wednesday, Jan. 25 Scoreboard: Most Fox News Shows Gain Viewers From Tuesday

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 249 | CNN: 89 | MSNBC: 91
Prime: FNC: 346 | CNN: 117 | MSNBC: 136

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
204		 TheLead:
74		 Wallace:
93
5PM Five: 
396		 Blitzer:
86		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
361		 Blitzer:
111		 Melber:
142
7PM Watters:
376		 Burnett:
100		 Reid:
156
8PM Carlson:
489		 Cooper:
120		 Hayes:
128
9PM Hannity:
317		 Cooper:
126		 Wagner:
124
10PM Angle:
233		 Tonight:
104		 O’Donnell:
156
11PM Gutfeld:
274		 Tonight:
75		 Ruhle:
105

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.942 | CNN: 505 | MSNBC: 927
Prime: FNC: 2.822 | CNN: 495 | MSNBC: 1.374

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.490		 TheLead:
566		 Wallace:
1.366
5PM Five:
3.598		 Blitzer:
642		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.641		 Blitzer:
555		 Melber:
1.391
7PM Watters:
3.108		 Burnett:
576		 Reid:
1.191
8PM Carlson:
3.508		 Cooper:
580		 Hayes:
1.416
9PM Hannity:
2.897		 Cooper:
521		 Wagner:
1.279
10PM Angle:
2.060		 Tonight:
383		 O’Donnell:
1.427
11PM Gutfeld:
1.945		 Tonight:
323		 Ruhle:
901

 

