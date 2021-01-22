Ratings

Wednesday, Jan. 20 Scoreboard: CNN Is No. 1 on Inauguration Day, MSNBC Posts Highest-Rated Inauguration Day Ever

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 447 | CNN: 1.884 | MSNBC: 934
Prime: FNC: 573 | CNN: 2.243 | MSNBC: 1.161

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Inauguration:
466		 Presidential:
2.209		 Wallace:
1.118
5PM Five:
563		 Presidential:
2.141		 Wallace:
6PM Baier: 
514		 Presidential:
2.037		 Presidential:
1.014
7PM Primetime:
508		 Presdential:
2.149		 PrsCnf/Prsdntl:
1.139/1.039
8PM Carlson:
711		 Presidential:
2.191		 NBCInaug/Clbtrng:
1.053/1.241
9PM Hannity:
561		 Presidential:
—-		 Celebrating:
—-
10PM Ingraham:
448		 Presidential:
1.976		 O’Donnell:
1.096
11PM Bream:
275		 Presidential:
1.109		 Williams:
681

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.136 | CNN: 5.358 | MSNBC: 3.899
Prime: FNC: 3.101 | CNN: 6.194 | MSNBC: 4.341

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Inauguration:
1.940		 Presidential:
6.397		 Wallace:
4.848
5PM Five:
3.135		 Presidential:
6.006		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier: 
2.349		 Presidential:
5.347		 Presidential:
3.923
7PM Primetime:
2.157		 Presidential:
6.074		 PrsCnf/Prsdntl:
4.425/4.019
8PM Carlson:
3.714		 Presidential:
6.224		 NBCInaug/Clbrtng:
4.090/4.518
9PM Hannity:
3.196		 Presidential:
—-		 Celebrating:
—-
10PM Ingraham:
2.394		 Presidential:
5.299		 O’Donnell:
4.201
11PM Bream:
1.301		 Presidential:
2.672		 Williams:
2.956

 

