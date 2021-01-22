Wednesday, Jan. 20 Scoreboard: CNN Is No. 1 on Inauguration Day, MSNBC Posts Highest-Rated Inauguration Day Ever

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 447 | CNN: 1.884 | MSNBC: 934
Prime: FNC: 573 | CNN: 2.243 | MSNBC: 1.161
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Inauguration:
466
|Presidential:
2.209
|Wallace:
1.118
|5PM
|Five:
563
|Presidential:
2.141
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
514
|Presidential:
2.037
|Presidential:
1.014
|7PM
|Primetime:
508
|Presdential:
2.149
|PrsCnf/Prsdntl:
1.139/1.039
|8PM
|Carlson:
711
|Presidential:
2.191
|NBCInaug/Clbtrng:
1.053/1.241
|9PM
|Hannity:
561
|Presidential:
—-
|Celebrating:
—-
|10PM
|Ingraham:
448
|Presidential:
1.976
|O’Donnell:
1.096
|11PM
|Bream:
275
|Presidential:
1.109
|Williams:
681
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.136 | CNN: 5.358 | MSNBC: 3.899
Prime: FNC: 3.101 | CNN: 6.194 | MSNBC: 4.341
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Inauguration:
1.940
|Presidential:
6.397
|Wallace:
4.848
|5PM
|Five:
3.135
|Presidential:
6.006
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.349
|Presidential:
5.347
|Presidential:
3.923
|7PM
|Primetime:
2.157
|Presidential:
6.074
|PrsCnf/Prsdntl:
4.425/4.019
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.714
|Presidential:
6.224
|NBCInaug/Clbrtng:
4.090/4.518
|9PM
|Hannity:
3.196
|Presidential:
—-
|Celebrating:
—-
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.394
|Presidential:
5.299
|O’Donnell:
4.201
|11PM
|Bream:
1.301
|Presidential:
2.672
|Williams:
2.956