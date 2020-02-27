Ratings

Wednesday, Feb. 26 Scoreboard: Cable News Saw Audience Growth During Coronavirus Press Briefing

President Trump’s coronavirus press conference began at 6:37 p.m. and continued until 7:31 p.m. ET.

Fox News was the top network for coverage of the conference, as expected.

CNN beat MSNBC in the A25-54 demo handily, although it left the conference at 7 p.m. because its Michael Bloomberg Town Hall was set to begin. MSNBC appeared to edge CNN in Total Viewers during conference coverage, including the Bloomberg Town Hall.

Fox News ratings continued to climb, heading into prime time programming. It appears MSNBC demo ratings continued to climb during the 7 p.m. hour, even after Chris Matthews came on (7:32 p.m. – 8 p.m.). But the network lost Total Viewers after the briefing ended, though those numbers picked back up again after Chris Hayes took over at 8 p.m.

 

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 422 | CNN: 226 | MSNBC: 185
Prime: FNC: 706 | CNN: 417 | MSNBC: 361

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
308		 Tapper:
161		 Wallace:
140
5PM Five:
602		 Blitzer:
224		 MTPDaily:
134
6PM Baier:
753		 Blitzer:
366		 Mlbr/P Conf:
201/281
7PM MacCallum:
826		 BlmTHll:
359		 Cont./Mthws:
305/319
8PM Carlson:
851		 BdnTHll:
422		 Hayes:
317
9PM Hannity:
714		 KloTHll:
425		 Maddow:
464
10PM Ingraham:
553		 WrnTHll:
401		 O’Donnell:
303
11PM Bream:
352		 Cuomo:
285		 Williams:
206

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.323 | CNN: 897 | MSNBC: 1.260
Prime: FNC: 3.810 | CNN: 1.468 | MSNBC: 2.256

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1852		 Tapper:
867		 Wallace:
1.409
5PM Five:
3.421		 Blitzer:
1.082		 MTPDaily:
1.179
6PM Baier:
3.844		 Blitzer:
1.566		 Mlbr/P Conf:
1.520/1.762
7PM MacCallum:
4.190		 BlmTHll:
1.344		 Cont./Mthws:
1.846/1.714
8PM Carlson:
4.193		 BdnTHll:
1.582		 Hayes:
1.809
9PM Hannity:
3.974		 KloTHll:
1.490		 Maddow:
2.890
10PM Ingraham:
3.260		 WrnTHll:
1.330		 O’Donnell:
2.069
11PM Bream:
1.895		 Cuomo:
960		 Williams:
1.530

