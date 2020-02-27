Wednesday, Feb. 26 Scoreboard: Cable News Saw Audience Growth During Coronavirus Press Briefing

President Trump’s coronavirus press conference began at 6:37 p.m. and continued until 7:31 p.m. ET.

Fox News was the top network for coverage of the conference, as expected.

CNN beat MSNBC in the A25-54 demo handily, although it left the conference at 7 p.m. because its Michael Bloomberg Town Hall was set to begin. MSNBC appeared to edge CNN in Total Viewers during conference coverage, including the Bloomberg Town Hall.

Fox News ratings continued to climb, heading into prime time programming. It appears MSNBC demo ratings continued to climb during the 7 p.m. hour, even after Chris Matthews came on (7:32 p.m. – 8 p.m.). But the network lost Total Viewers after the briefing ended, though those numbers picked back up again after Chris Hayes took over at 8 p.m.

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 422 | CNN: 226 | MSNBC: 185

Prime: FNC: 706 | CNN: 417 | MSNBC: 361

FNC: CNN: MSNBC: 4PM Cavuto:

308 Tapper:

161 Wallace:

140 5PM Five:

602 Blitzer:

224 MTPDaily:

134 6PM Baier:

753 Blitzer:

366 Mlbr/P Conf:

201/281 7PM MacCallum:

826 BlmTHll:

359 Cont./Mthws:

305/319 8PM Carlson:

851 BdnTHll:

422 Hayes:

317 9PM Hannity:

714 KloTHll:

425 Maddow:

464 10PM Ingraham:

553 WrnTHll:

401 O’Donnell:

303 11PM Bream:

352 Cuomo:

285 Williams:

206

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.323 | CNN: 897 | MSNBC: 1.260

Prime: FNC: 3.810 | CNN: 1.468 | MSNBC: 2.256

FNC CNN MSNBC: 4PM Cavuto:

1852 Tapper:

867 Wallace:

1.409 5PM Five:

3.421 Blitzer:

1.082 MTPDaily:

1.179 6PM Baier:

3.844 Blitzer:

1.566 Mlbr/P Conf:

1.520/1.762 7PM MacCallum:

4.190 BlmTHll:

1.344 Cont./Mthws:

1.846/1.714 8PM Carlson:

4.193 BdnTHll:

1.582 Hayes:

1.809 9PM Hannity:

3.974 KloTHll:

1.490 Maddow:

2.890 10PM Ingraham:

3.260 WrnTHll:

1.330 O’Donnell:

2.069 11PM Bream:

1.895 Cuomo:

960 Williams:

1.530

Comments