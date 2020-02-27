Wednesday, Feb. 26 Scoreboard: Cable News Saw Audience Growth During Coronavirus Press Briefing

President Trump’s coronavirus press conference began at 6:37 p.m. and continued until 7:31 p.m. ET.
Fox News was the top network for coverage of the conference, as expected.
CNN beat MSNBC in the A25-54 demo handily, although it left the conference at 7 p.m. because its Michael Bloomberg Town Hall was set to begin. MSNBC appeared to edge CNN in Total Viewers during conference coverage, including the Bloomberg Town Hall.
Fox News ratings continued to climb, heading into prime time programming. It appears MSNBC demo ratings continued to climb during the 7 p.m. hour, even after Chris Matthews came on (7:32 p.m. – 8 p.m.). But the network lost Total Viewers after the briefing ended, though those numbers picked back up again after Chris Hayes took over at 8 p.m.
25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 422 | CNN: 226 | MSNBC: 185
Prime: FNC: 706 | CNN: 417 | MSNBC: 361
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
308
|Tapper:
161
|Wallace:
140
|5PM
|Five:
602
|Blitzer:
224
|MTPDaily:
134
|6PM
|Baier:
753
|Blitzer:
366
|Mlbr/P Conf:
201/281
|7PM
|MacCallum:
826
|BlmTHll:
359
|Cont./Mthws:
305/319
|8PM
|Carlson:
851
|BdnTHll:
422
|Hayes:
317
|9PM
|Hannity:
714
|KloTHll:
425
|Maddow:
464
|10PM
|Ingraham:
553
|WrnTHll:
401
|O’Donnell:
303
|11PM
|Bream:
352
|Cuomo:
285
|Williams:
206
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.323 | CNN: 897 | MSNBC: 1.260
Prime: FNC: 3.810 | CNN: 1.468 | MSNBC: 2.256
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1852
|Tapper:
867
|Wallace:
1.409
|5PM
|Five:
3.421
|Blitzer:
1.082
|MTPDaily:
1.179
|6PM
|Baier:
3.844
|Blitzer:
1.566
|Mlbr/P Conf:
1.520/1.762
|7PM
|MacCallum:
4.190
|BlmTHll:
1.344
|Cont./Mthws:
1.846/1.714
|8PM
|Carlson:
4.193
|BdnTHll:
1.582
|Hayes:
1.809
|9PM
|Hannity:
3.974
|KloTHll:
1.490
|Maddow:
2.890
|10PM
|Ingraham:
3.260
|WrnTHll:
1.330
|O’Donnell:
2.069
|11PM
|Bream:
1.895
|Cuomo:
960
|Williams:
1.530