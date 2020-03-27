Weather Channel Names New Host for Its Weekend Show on Quibi

On April 6, The Weather Channel will launch a weekend edition of Weather Today for the mobile-first video content platform Quibi. The edition of the 3-5-minute daily morning program will be hosted by TWC meteorologist Liana Brackett, and feature the most important weather news stories of the day as well as a national forecast.

Brackett will move into this role after having been an on-camera meteorologist for the TWC program, Weekend Recharge.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging The Weather Channel’s expertise by providing the latest weather news every day to Quibi viewers around the country. We’re thrilled to have Liana as the on-air expert for our weekend program and know she will do a phenomenal job as we launch this show on this exciting new platform,” said Weather Channel president Tom O’Brien.

Prior to joining TWC, she worked for Fox 12 Oregon in Portland, where she served as a weeknight meteorologist.

Brackett is weekend host, while Jordan Steele will take on hosting duties for the weekday edition of Weather Today. Steele most recently served as chief meteorologist and Take 5 Host for King-TV, the NBC station in Seattle.

The Weather Channel shows will be part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials vertical. Quibi programming will last 5-6 minutes. The ad-supported version of the service will reportedly cost $5 per month. The ad-free version will reportedly cost $8 per month.

