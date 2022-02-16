Washington Post Congressional Correspondent Jackie Alemany Named MSNBC Contributor

Washington Post congressional correspondent Jackie Alemany is now also an MSNBC contributor.

Alemany will appear on the network, sharing her reporting on Washington, including the White House, Capitol Hill, government agencies, the Pentagon and more.

Her first appearance as a contributor was this morning on Morning Joe to discuss her new reporting Texting Through an Insurrection.

Alemany joined The Washington Post in 2018 after six years at CBS News to author PowerUp, an early-morning newsletter focused on national politics, the White House and Congress. In 2021, she was named a congressional correspondent. In September 2021, she was appointed as the anchor and contributor to The Early 202, a morning newsletter of The Washington Post.