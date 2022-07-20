Washington Post Chief Spokesperson Kris Coratti Kelly Joins CNN as Head of Global Communications

Breaking news about the folks who promote and protect the news: The Washington Post communications chief Kristine Coratti Kelly is joining CNN Worldwide as evp and head of global communications next month. Reporting to CNN chief executive Chris Licht, Kelly is taking on the top spokesperson role that was vacated by Allison Gollust, the former CNN cmo and communications lead who left the company in February, after parent company WarnerMedia started to investigate the handling of the network’s firing of former host Chris Cuomo.

Kelly will lead CNN’s brand strategy and teams, including media relations and publicity, creative marketing, events and brand initiatives—as well as employee and external communications.

“Kris is one of the most dynamic, creative and respected executives in her field, with an incredible track record of success,” Licht said in a statement. “I am completely confident in her ability to support and advance CNN’s core values of trust, transparency and accountability in journalism.”

The hiring of Kelly represents Licht’s first major executive staffing move since joining the company more than two months ago.

Kelly had been with The Washington Post since 2006—and was most recently its chief communications officer, as well as the general manager of Washington Post Live. She has called WaPo home for the past decade and a half, but is no stranger to CNN, having launched her career there in 2000 as a research coordinator and in communications.

“CNN is one of the most consequential and trusted news organizations in the world,” Coratti Kelly added in a statement of her own. “I am thrilled to join this team and help deliver on Chris Licht’s vision to grow CNN’s reach and reputation as world’s leading source for news and information.”