WarnerMedia News and Sports Targets August 1 as Office Return Date for Atlanta; September 1 for New York

One year ago today, the coronavirus was officially designated as a “worldwide pandemic” by the World Health Organization. While the pandemic is still far from over, most experts feel there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel.

With that in mind, WarnerMedia News and Sports chairman and CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced today that Atlanta-based staffers will likely return to the office on August 1, while New York staffers will likely return to Hudson Yards on September 1.

It’s worth keeping in mind that these are target return dates; they are not set in stone. Many networks have announced target return dates over the past year, only to have to delay the office returns due to increased spread of the virus.

“These dates were not chosen arbitrarily,” Zucker wrote in a staff memo. “We are trying to coincide with back-to-school schedules, assuming that would make the most sense for those with young families.”

How about CNN’s international bureaus? Zucker says the company is taking a “city-by-city approach” based on the health regulations and rules in those cities. Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi offices are already open, while London will have more staffers returning next month.

Here’s the announcement: