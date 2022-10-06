VP Harris’ Former Comms Director Ashley Etienne Joins CBS News as Political Contributor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

CBS News is bulking up its contributor roster as we approach the 2022 midterm elections. The newest addition is Ashley Etienne, who is now a CBS News political contributor delivering political analysis across CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

Etienne was most recently deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris. She previously served on the Presidential Transition Team as the director of communications for VP-elect Harris and as senior advisor of strategic planning for Biden for President in 2020.

From 2017 to 2020, Etienne served as communications director and senior advisor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In 2014, Etienne was appointed special assistant to President Obama and communications director for the U.S. Cabinet. Etienne is the first woman and person of color to serve as the communications director for the speaker of the House and vice president.