Vlad Duthiers Named ‘Featured Host’ of CBS Mornings

Vladimir Duthiers is a consistent presence on CBS Mornings as the show’s lead correspondent since 2019, regularly reporting from the studio alongside co-anchors Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.

And he’s getting a promotion.

Duthiers has been named a “featured host” of CBS Mornings while also continuing to anchor CBS News Live mid-mornings on the CBS News Streaming Network.

What is a CBS Mornings “featured host,” you ask? According to CBS News president and co-head Neeraj Khemlani, it means “there will be more of Vlad on CBS Mornings.” He added that Duthiers “will tell more business, arts, and culture stories. And there will be more Vlad on Talk of the Table in addition to his signature What to Watch segments.”

According to the internal memo, CBS Mornings is +3% year-to-year among Women 25-54, and Duthiers’ work has contributed to the Nielsen ratings bump.

Duthiers’ coverage at CBS News includes an exploration of the roots of Muslim extremism in the suburbs of Paris and Brussels after the coordinated attacks that killed 130 people in France to interviews with such people as former Presidents Trump and Clinton, former Secretary of State Pompeo, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Oprah, Harry Belafonte, Slash, Dave Grohl, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys, and Cher.

Duthiers joined CBS News in 2014 as an anchor for the CBSN streaming service. He was previously a CNN international correspondent based out of Nigeria. He began at CNN in 2009 as production assistant. Before that, he spent 18 years in global finance.