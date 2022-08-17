Vice World News to Launch News Channel and Show on Twitch

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Vice World News announced it will launch a news channel and a news show on Twitch’s streaming platform.

The news show debuts on August 23 on Twitch and will air live on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET. Dexter Thomas and Samir Ferdowsi will co-host the show and Lianne Turner, vp of global video for Vice News, will serve as the executive producer.

The news show, which will exclusively air on the Twitch platform, will offer a distinctive Vice News take on major news stories—and highlight the outlet’s biggest scoops and investigations.

New episodes will be broadcast from Vice News’ offices in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and London—and popular segments will be shared across Vice’s social, digital and TV channels.

The Twitch show will also feature a behind-the-scenes segmen,t where hosts go into the Vice archives and talk to producers and correspondents about some of Vice’s most classic pieces. This includes news stories such as Suroosh Alvi’s 2011 report on Pakistan’s massive illegal arms markets, or Seb Walker’s 2019 journey to Syria to search for two American children held hostage by ISIS.

Vice World News’ senior vice president of global news and global editor-in-chief Katie Drummond said, “Our audience is young, plugged-in, and doesn’t always access news in a traditional way, so it’s a natural fit for us to take our global reporting to Twitch.”

She added, “We’ve had success on Twitch with other VICE brands—including Motherboard and Waypoint—and have seen the appetite for our content when it’s carried on other Twitch channels. This is yet another way that VICE is meeting our audience wherever they are.”

Vice News became Vice World News in 2020, as it shifted its focus to become the dominant news brand for young people 18-35 globally.

A preview of Vice World News’ new Twitch show can be found here.