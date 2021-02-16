Vice President Kamala Harris Grants Her First Network Interview Since Inauguration Day to Savannah Guthrie

Vice President Kamala Harris will grant her first live broadcast TV interview since inauguration day to Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. The discussion, which will air Wednesday in the morning show’s 7 a.m. hour, comes just four weeks after becoming the nation’s first female vice president. Harris will join Guthrie as the country faces an ongoing pandemic and national vaccine rollout, the economic fallout of women leaving the workforce, the controversial acquittal of former President Trump on an impeachment charge and more.

This discussion also takes place the morning after President Joe Biden conducts his first live town hall as president. That event will take place in Wisconsin, and will air on CNN in prime time.

