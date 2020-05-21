Veteran CBS Finance Executive Stacey Benson Named CFO of CBS News

Stacey Benson has been named the chief financial officer of CBS News, effective July 1.

Benson joins CBS News from ViacomCBS’ global media operations division, where she served as svp of finance and was responsible for the financial operations and consolidation of global media operations, including financial and strategic support to the leadership team.

In her new role, Benson will be responsible for all of CBS News financial operations. She will report to CBS News president and senior ep Susan Zirinsky and Bryon Rubin, evp and CFO of CBS.

“Stacey is an innovative financial professional who understands CBS News,” Zirinsky said in a statement. “She has done amazing work for CBS, and we look forward to her being an integral member of the news division.”

“Stacey has excelled in each and every role she’s had at the company. I’m excited for her to take the next step in her CBS career at CBS News,” Rubin said.

Previously, Benson served as svp of finance at CBS Radio, where she oversaw all financial operations, in addition to leading the division through its initial public offering preparation and its sale to Entercom in 2017.

Benson began her tenure at CBS Radio in 2002 as a controller. She was named vp, controller in 2006 and held that position until 2011. She was named CBS Radio svp of finance in 2012.

