Veteran TV News Producer Joshua Eure Joins The Hill as EP of Video

The political news website The Hill has hired veteran TV news producer Joshua Eure as Executive Producer of The Hill video.

Eure has been a senior producer at CBS News and ABC News and executive director of news content and strategy at KXXX-TV in Waco, Texas. More recently, Eure served as the vp of live programming and Washington DC Bureau Chief for Black News Channel.

“Josh will supervise and work with The Hill’s producers and editors on a wide range of high-quality original content and will help enhance production quality and efficiency,” The Hill editor-in-chief Bob Cusack said in a statement. “He will also identify new opportunities in the political news space as he has done throughout his impressive career.”

Eure’s first day at The Hill will be Monday, September 11.