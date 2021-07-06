David Rhodes Joins Comcast to Lead International Business Development for Sky

Former CBS News president David Rhodes has joined Comcast to lead international business development at Sky. Comcast acquired the European broadcasting titan in October 2018 for $39 billion.

Rhodes, based in London, will report to Andrea Zappia, Sky’s EVP and CEO for new markets and businesses.

Bloomberg was first to report the news.

Rhodes moves to Comcast after Rupert Murdoch had tapped him to lead a review of News Corp.’s TV operations in the U.K. This review, which began in 2020, included studying the potential launch of a right-leaning cable news network in the country. Rhodes and his team recently concluded that launching a cable news network in the U.K. wasn’t going to make sense, and he moved on from the project last month.

Rhodes started his career at Fox News, pre-launch, rising to vp. He left Fox News to lead Bloomberg TV, and then became the president of CBS News in February 2011 at the age of 37.

Rhodes left CBS News at the end of February 2019, handing the reins to Susan Zirinsky.