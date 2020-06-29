CNN

Van Jones Responds to Daily Beast Story: ‘Accusation That I Attended White House Meetings on Police Reform but Failed to Disclose Them Is Doubly False’

By A.J. Katz Comment

The Daily Beast published a story yesterday about Van Jones’ role in crafting President Trump’s executive order on police reform, and his/CNN’s failure to disclose his work on the EO when speaking about it during his CNN appearances.

Jones responded to the in-depth story, saying, in part, that the allegation that he attended White House meetings on police reform but didn’t disclose any meetings “is doubly false,” and asks The Daily Beast to correct that for the record.

Here’s Jones response to the story, in the form of a five-tweet thread:

