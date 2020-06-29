Van Jones Responds to Daily Beast Story: ‘Accusation That I Attended White House Meetings on Police Reform but Failed to Disclose Them Is Doubly False’

The Daily Beast published a story yesterday about Van Jones’ role in crafting President Trump’s executive order on police reform, and his/CNN’s failure to disclose his work on the EO when speaking about it during his CNN appearances.

Jones responded to the in-depth story, saying, in part, that the allegation that he attended White House meetings on police reform but didn’t disclose any meetings “is doubly false,” and asks The Daily Beast to correct that for the record.

Here’s Jones response to the story, in the form of a five-tweet thread:

(1/5) This @TheDailyBeast article is based on false, sensational charges — apparently designed to get clicks, shares, and likes. I haven’t even visited DC since before the pandemic started — let alone been inside the White House. cc: @NoahShachtman — Van Jones (@VanJones68) June 29, 2020

(2/5) I have never been included in any meetings about police reform (not by phone, zoom, nada). I didn’t know what was in the EO until the day it was released. — Van Jones (@VanJones68) June 29, 2020

(3/5) When I meet with folks at The White House, I say so during relevant coverage on-air — as I did all through 2018, when I worked on criminal justice reform. — Van Jones (@VanJones68) June 29, 2020

(4/5) The accusation that I attended White House meetings on police reform but failed to disclose them is doubly false, and it should be corrected. — Van Jones (@VanJones68) June 29, 2020

(5/5) I will continue to openly work across the aisle to help those trapped in the justice system. We need more of that these days, not less. — Van Jones (@VanJones68) June 29, 2020

