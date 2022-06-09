Univision President Luis Silberwasser Joins Warner Bros. Discovery as Chairman and CEO of Sports

Warner Bros. Discovery has found its new executive in charge of all sports content: TelevisaUnivision U.S. Networks president Luis Silberwasser.

As chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, Silberwasser will lead the company’s U.S. sports portfolio and oversee a unified, global sports strategy. Silberwasser will take on a role similar to the one Jeff Zucker held at WarnerMedia, overseeing all sports content.

“I have known Luis for many years and have tremendous respect for how hard he works, how collaborative he approaches the job, and his ability to build very successful global businesses and brands,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be working with him again, and believe Luis’ strong international business relationships, leadership track record and passion for delivering the best content and consumer experience make him the ideal leader to oversee the continued growth and expansion of our world-class sports business.”

Silberwasser most recently served as President of TelevisaUnivision, Inc. U.S. Networks Group, where he led the company’s broadcast and cable networks as well as the entertainment, news, and sports content and programming. He was president of Telemundo Networks from 2014 to 2018. Earlier, Silberwasser spent 16 years working with Zaslav at Discovery, where he held several roles including as evp and chief content officer of Discovery Networks International.

“I am delighted to join Warner Bros. Discovery during an exciting and innovative time especially for its newly integrated global sports business and the great team at the company which boasts some of the most compelling on air talent, world class production values and the broadest media rights in the world,” Silberwasser added.” I truly feel like I am returning home under David’s dynamic and forward-thinking leadership and look forward to working with the global sports organization, our sports rights partners and the entire WBD company to deliver the most compelling and exciting sports programming to our fans and audiences worldwide.”

Turner Sports president Lenny Daniels, and Warner Bros. Discovery Regional Sports Networks president Patrick Crumb will now report into Silberwasser.