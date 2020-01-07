Univision Anchor Enrique Acevedo Has Been Named Correspondent for the New 60 Minutes Program for Quibi

Noticiero Univision anchor and special correspondent Enrique Acevedo is joining 60 Minutes’ new program for Quibi, 60 in 6 as its first on-air correspondent.

“I’ve admired Enrique’s work for a long time, and I’m very excited to have him on our team,” said 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens. “He is a fantastic storyteller with great range, ideas and energy. Enrique will be a major reason that 60 in 6’s work stands out on the Quibi platform.”

Acevedo will split his duties between 60 in 6 and Noticiero Univision, where he anchors the network’s late evening news program, Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna, along with Patricia Janiot.

“I’m honored to join the CBS News family and to bring the storytelling and journalism of 60 Minutes to a new audience at a critical time,” Acevedo said in a statement. “I believe in the power of a well-told story. This is exactly why I got into journalism.”

60 in 6 is set to premiere on the forthcoming mobile-first content platform Quibi this spring, and is going to be a weekly program of approximately 6 minutes per episode that’s produced by the 60 Minutes team.

60 in 6, which was announced in Oct. 2019, will be accessible on Quibi’s curated daily news and information vertical — called Daily Essentials.

As for Acevedo, he joined Univision in 2012 after stints at Telemundo and Televisa. He has earned a number of honors for his journalism, including an Emmy in 2017 for his reporting on the Amazon. Acevedo’s resume is strong when it comes to interviews, which include former President Barack Obama, Desmond Tutu and Kofi Annan.

He’s also a Columbia J-School graduate, and the school chose his coverage of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan for a top 100 list of news stories it published to commemorate its 100th anniversary.

There seems to be a good deal of buzz around Jeffrey Katzenberg‘s short-form content streaming service, especially on the news side. Former CBS This Morning executive producer Ryan Kadro and former Vice News Washington bureau chief Shawna Thomas have joined the service content executives.

NBC News announced back in July that it would be producing daily news programs (morning and evening) and 2 weekend shows for Quibi, which is set to launch April 6. NBC News has even built an entire studio devoted to its news programming for Quibi, and brought in former Vice News Tonight ep Madeliene Haeringer (a one-time NBC News producer) to oversee the NBC News-Quibi partnership.

NBC’s sibling network Telemundo is also partnering with Quibi on two Hispanic news shows for the platform’s curated news and entertainment programming vertical, Daily Essentials, and BBC Global News announced in September that it would produce a daily international news show for the platform.

Quibi programming will last 5-6 minutes. The ad-supported version of the service will reportedly cost $5 per month. The ad-free version will reportedly cost $8 per month.

