TVNewser March Madness Challenge Update: Bloomberg’s Romaine Bostick, Fox News’ Kevin Corke Tied for First Going Into Sweet 16

TVNewser March Madness Challenge Update:

By A.J. Katz 

As we head into the regional semifinal round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Division 1 basketball tournament, Bloomberg Markets: The Close co-host Romaine Bostick and Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke are tied atop the 14th annual TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge leaderboard with 46 points each. 

Fox & Friends First co-host Todd Piro currently finds himself right behind Bostick and Corke with 44 points, with CBS News Streaming Network senior ep Darius Walker and CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer rounding out the top five with 43 and 42 points, respectively.

Bostick and Piro have the University of Houston winning it all. Corke and Walker chose the University of Alabama while Cramer has tapped the University of Texas Longhorns to cut down the nets on April 3.

CNBC senior markets correspondent Dominic Chu, NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander, and CNBC global markets reporter Seema Mody, a first-time participant, are all tied for sixth place with 41 points a piece. Bloomberg Quicktake chief correspondent Jason Kelly (40) and CNBC Squawk Box chief Anne Tironi (40) round out the top 10.

It’s been another maddening March Madness so far. Two regional No. 1 seeds—Kansas and Purdue—are already out of the tournament, as are a couple of regional No. 2 seeds — Arizona and Marquette. On the other hand, schools like Princeton (a No. 15 seed) and Florida Atlantic (a No. 9 seed) are entering the Sweet 16 round for the first time in each program’s history.

We should continue to expect the unexpected, and this year’s challenge is still WIDE open.

The regional semifinal round begins on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET with the East region semifinals — No. 7 seed Michigan State taking on No. 3 seed Kansas State from New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Sweet 16 game conclude Friday night. The regional final round (Elite 8) games will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s what the 2023 TVNewser Men’s March Madness Bracket Challenge leaderboard looks like going into the Sweet 16:

2023 Standings (Through Round of 32)
Rank Network Name Score Correct Max Score Champion
1 Bloomberg Romaine Bostick 46 35 166 Houston
1 Fox News Kevin Corke 46 36 142 Alabama
3 Fox News Todd Piro 44 34 116 Houston
4 CBS News Darius Walker 43 34 139 Alabama
5 CNBC Jim Cramer 42 33 150 Texas
6 CNBC Dominic Chu 41 32 137 Alabama
6 NBC News Peter Alexander 41 32 101 Purdue
6 CNBC Seema Mody 41 32 69 Kansas
9 Bloomberg Jason Kelly 40 32 116 UCLA
9 CNBC Anne Tironi 40 33 60 Kansas
11 TVNewser/Adweek A.J. Katz 39 31 143 Alabama
11 NBC News Janelle Rodriguez 39 32 79 Purdue
13 (fmr.) CNBC Brian Steel 38 29 122 Houston
13 CNN John Berman 38 31 86 Purdue
15 PBS NewsHour Lisa Desjardins 37 28 145 Alabama
15 ABC News Michael Huberman 37 30 129 Houston
15 CNBC Joe Kernen 37 30 121 UCLA
15 PBS NewsHour Michael Rancilio 37 28 121 Houston
15 Fox News Joe Concha 37 29 117 UCLA
15 CNBC Matt Quayle 37 29 117 Alabama
15 Bloomberg Kailey Leinz 37 30 85 Virginia
15 Bloomberg Tom Keene 37 30 69 Purdue
23 CNBC Jessica Golden 36 29 136 Alabama
23 CNBC Matt Cuddy 36 28 120 Houston
23 CNBC Brian Sullivan 36 27 88 Purdue
26 The Weather Channel Alex Wallace 35 28 139 Alabama
26 Bloomberg Scarlet Fu 35 28 131 Alabama
28 The Weather Channel Paul Goodloe 34 27 138 Houston
28 CNBC Tyler Mathisen 34 26 86 Purdue
30 CNBC Matt Rosoff 33 26 109 Houston
30 NBC News Hallie Jackson 33 27 105 Houston
30 Fox News Abby Hornacek 33 27 77 Marquette
33 CNN Kasie Hunt 32 27 128 Michigan State
33 Fox News/Fox Weather Jason Frazer 32 27 112 UCONN
