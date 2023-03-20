TVNewser March Madness Challenge Update: Bloomberg’s Romaine Bostick, Fox News’ Kevin Corke Tied for First Going Into Sweet 16

As we head into the regional semifinal round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Division 1 basketball tournament, Bloomberg Markets: The Close co-host Romaine Bostick and Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke are tied atop the 14th annual TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge leaderboard with 46 points each.

Fox & Friends First co-host Todd Piro currently finds himself right behind Bostick and Corke with 44 points, with CBS News Streaming Network senior ep Darius Walker and CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer rounding out the top five with 43 and 42 points, respectively.

Bostick and Piro have the University of Houston winning it all. Corke and Walker chose the University of Alabama while Cramer has tapped the University of Texas Longhorns to cut down the nets on April 3.

CNBC senior markets correspondent Dominic Chu, NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander, and CNBC global markets reporter Seema Mody, a first-time participant, are all tied for sixth place with 41 points a piece. Bloomberg Quicktake chief correspondent Jason Kelly (40) and CNBC Squawk Box chief Anne Tironi (40) round out the top 10.

It’s been another maddening March Madness so far. Two regional No. 1 seeds—Kansas and Purdue—are already out of the tournament, as are a couple of regional No. 2 seeds — Arizona and Marquette. On the other hand, schools like Princeton (a No. 15 seed) and Florida Atlantic (a No. 9 seed) are entering the Sweet 16 round for the first time in each program’s history.

We should continue to expect the unexpected, and this year’s challenge is still WIDE open.

The regional semifinal round begins on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET with the East region semifinals — No. 7 seed Michigan State taking on No. 3 seed Kansas State from New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Sweet 16 game conclude Friday night. The regional final round (Elite 8) games will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s what the 2023 TVNewser Men’s March Madness Bracket Challenge leaderboard looks like going into the Sweet 16: