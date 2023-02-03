TV Newsers Wear Red to Raise Awareness About Cardiovascular Disease

The American Heart Association proclaimed February 3 as National #WearRedDay to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women, and save lives.
A number of TV news personalities recognized the occasion. See below for proof!
CNN This Morning dedicated a segment to women’s heart health.
Wondering why I’m twinning with @KaitlanCollins in all red? @StarJonesEsq and @DrTaraNarula joined us to discuss the importance of cardiovascular health ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oSdBGEDaCI
— Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 3, 2023
Loved getting to talk about women and heart disease on this special wear red day with AHA longtime spokesperson and survivor @StarJonesEsq @PoppyHarlowCNN @kaitlancollins @CNNThisMorning @CNN @GoRedForWomen @American_Heart @NancyatHeart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qKIR4S4lBZ
— Tara Narula M.D. (@drtaranarula) February 3, 2023
The hosts of The View also dedicated a portion of Friday’s broadcast to recognizing Wear Red Day.
#TheView co-hosts are wearing red on #WearRedDay because losing even one woman to heart disease or stroke is too many.
Join us and @GoRedforWomen in the fight against the #1 killer of women. Learn more: https://t.co/UbDLaxZodF pic.twitter.com/FP29ugwnOK
— The View (@TheView) February 3, 2023