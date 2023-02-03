TV Newsers Wear Red to Raise Awareness About Cardiovascular Disease

The American Heart Association proclaimed February 3 as National #WearRedDay to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women, and save lives.

A number of TV news personalities recognized the occasion. See below for proof!

CNN This Morning dedicated a segment to women’s heart health.

Wondering why I’m twinning with @KaitlanCollins in all red? @StarJonesEsq and @DrTaraNarula joined us to discuss the importance of cardiovascular health ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oSdBGEDaCI — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 3, 2023

The hosts of The View also dedicated a portion of Friday’s broadcast to recognizing Wear Red Day.