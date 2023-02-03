ABC | CNN | Fox Biz | Fox News | NewsNation

TV Newsers Wear Red to Raise Awareness About Cardiovascular Disease

By A.J. Katz 

The American Heart Association proclaimed February 3 as National #WearRedDay to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women, and save lives.

A number of TV news personalities recognized the occasion. See below for proof!

Cheryl Casone and Todd Piro (with Ashley Strohmier)

Susan Li

Andrea Mitchell

CNN This Morning dedicated a segment to women’s heart health.

The hosts of The View also dedicated a portion of Friday’s broadcast to recognizing Wear Red Day.

Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo

Dana Perino (with Bill Hemmer)

Ainsley Earhardt

Janice Dean

Adrienne Bankert, Marni Hughes (NewsNation)

Bianna Golodryga, Jim Scuitto, Ariane de Vogue

Liz Claman (w/ Charles Payne)

Kate Bolduan

Victor Blackwell, Alisyn Camerota

Jake Tapper

Larry Kudlow

 

Taylor Riggs, Brian Brenberg, Jackie DeAngelis

