TV Newsers Tweet Statements of Support for Omar Jimenez and CNN Crew

American journalists aren’t supposed to be arrested in their own country while doing their jobs. But that’s what happened to CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez early this morning while he was reporting on the civil unrest in Minneapolis.

Jimenez was filing a report for CNN New Day when suddenly police cuffed him and took him to a precinct. You could hear people off-camera saying he was with CNN. Jimenez, who flashed his media credentials, even offered to move. This happened on live television.

He was arrested anyway.

Producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez were also part of the CNN crew who were arrested, detained and later released.

TV newsers reacted to Jimenez’s arrest, and expressed support for their industry colleague.