TV Newsers Support Peter Alexander After Trump Grossly Calls Him ‘A Terrible Reporter’

By A.J. Katz Comment

UPDATE: At 2 p.m. ET, Alexander addressed the situation on Twitter:

_____________________________________

President Trump attacked a respected member of the news media after being asked this afternoon during a daily press conference concerning the coronavirus.

NBC White House correspondent and Saturday Today co-host Peter Alexander asked the president about whether he might be offering false hope by touting the potential of a drug designed to treat COVID-19, and what he has to say to Americans who might be frightened.

Trump’s response: “I say that you’re a terrible reporter, that’s what I say…that’s a very nasty question.” The president continued by slamming NBC parent company Comcast, referring to them as “Concast.”

The president made the remarks about Alexander and NBC not long after it was made public that longtime NBC News staffer Larry Edgeworth had died after contracting COVID-19. 

Alexander asked vice president Mike Pence the same question an hour later, and received an actual answer: “I would say do not be afraid, be vigilant.”

This is not the first time Trump has attacked Alexander. In March 2016, he sarcastically told Alexander: “you’re so beautiful” after the reporter asked about the language Trump uses, and how to talk to children about it.

Oh, you’re so politically correct. You’re so beautiful. Oh, look at you. Awwww. Aw, he’s so. Oh, I know. You’ve never heard a little bad, a little off, language. I know, you’re so perfect. Aren’t you perfect. Aren’t you just a perfect young man. Give me a break. You know what? It’s stuff like that that people in this country are tired of. It’s stuff like that.

Alexander’s colleagues in the press supported him, both during the conference and now via Twitter:

 

 

 

 

CNN’s John King describes Trump’s move as “bullshit.”

