TV Newsers Socialize Their Today Show Memories

By A.J. Katz 

In case you missed our story from yesterday (or haven’t tuned into the broadcast), NBC’s Today premiered on Jan. 14, 1952 and the show is presenting its 70th anniversary celebration telecast as I write this.

“For 70 years, people have tuned in; and the people who brought them that news will have changed, but the mission hasn’t: to find out that the world is still there, and to get them ready for their day,” said Al Roker.

You know the current co-hosts, but a myriad of NBC Newsers (and non-NBC News folks) gave a shout-out to the show’s 70th anniversary and shared their memories from the broadcast via social media.

We’ll continue to update this item throughout the day.

Even the chairwoman of the FCC also shared her thoughts about the broadcast and its milestone:

