TV News Outlets Commemorate 1-Year Anniversary of Russia Invasion Into Ukraine With Special Programming

Russia launched an invasion into the neighboring nation of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and a war between has ensued between the two countries ever since. A number of U.S. TV news outlets are commemorating one year since the invasion with special programming dedicated to what has become a truly global conflict. Here’s what those one-year anniversary coverage plans look like.
ABC:
- World News Tonight’s David Muir is anchoring special editions of the newscast from Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, as President Joe Biden visits the region.
- Chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, who was in Kyiv as Russia’s war in Ukraine began last year, will have week-long reporting from across the country, including a half-hour special on ABC News Live debuting on Thursday, Feb. 23.
- ABC News will have continued coverage of President Biden’s visit this week, with senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce traveling with the president and reporting on the trip.
- Chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz will also report all week from Poland and Ukraine, and on Sunday’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos on the impact of the war and how the region has changed since anchoring This Week in Lviv on the eve of the Russian invasion one year ago.
- ABC News Live will have coverage throughout the week, with reports from reporter Patrick Reevell in Kyiv, and multiplatform reporter Ines De La Cuetara in Warsaw.
- ABC News Live will present a 30-minute special, Standing Strong: One Year of War in Ukraine, on Feb. 23, following the personal stories of four Ukrainians and the challenges they have faced since the Russian invasion. With reporting from Pannell, the special sheds light on what life has been like in the war zone, documenting the harrowing stories of Marichka Padalko, a Ukrainian news anchor who sent her daughters to Prague for safety; Yehor Sobolev, a former IT worker now serving as a leader in the Ukrainian army; Angelina Potapenko, an 11-year-old native who moved to a blood bank during the war to stay safe; and Ivan Fedyna, a 15-year-old Ukrainian who describes being abducted by the Russians and tortured. Standing Strong: One Year of War in Ukraine debuts on Thursday, Feb. 23 (8:30-9 p.m. EST), and will be available to stream next day on Hulu.
- ABC News Digital will feature a new live blog and stories on the one-year anniversary of the war, including the events, aftermath and future in Ukraine, the status of weapons aid, how Ukraine has managed to stay in the fight, and a reporter’s notebook from Pannell. Digital will also provide a video timeline and a piece about the resilience of the Ukrainian people as well as before-and-after photos of the devastation in the country.
- ABC News Radio will offer live-anchored coverage of President Biden’s trip to Poland and other events marking the one-year anniversary of the war. ABC News Radio will offer Pannell’s reporting for hourly newscasts, as well as two-ways. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will go in-depth with Pannell in Kyiv on how life has changed there in the last year. “Perspective” will also feature a segment on the events in Ukraine.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing reports and analysis on the anniversary from Ukraine with Reevell. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.
CNN:
- As President Biden makes a historic trip to the region, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins will co-host CNN This Morning live from Poland on CNN, CNN International and HLN. CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Phil Mattingly will also report from the Polish capital of Warsaw on Biden’s movements and meetings with world leaders.
- CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour will anchor her daily global affairs program, Amanpour, live from Warsaw and Kyiv this week on CNN International. CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward, who has spent nearly five months reporting in Ukraine since the invasion began, and International Correspondent Melissa Bell will both cover the latest updates from the Ukrainian capital. CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Sam Kiley and Senior National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt – who both were in Ukraine at the start of the war last year – will report across the country as frontlines continue to shift. CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Fred Pleitgen will report live from the Russian capital of Moscow all week at a decisive time in this year-long war.
- CNN’s Fareed Zakaria will host a special global town hall event, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, from Washington, DC on Thursday, February 23 at 9pm ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. CNN Town Hall: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, One Year Later will feature a live audience with members in the U.S. and in Ukraine, who will be able to ask questions of the administration officials.
- On Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET, CNN will air a new special reported by Ward, who criss-crosses the country to explore the extraordinary resilience and unwavering will to win of ordinary Ukrainians. CNN Special Report: The Will to Win: Ukraine at War revisits many of the locations Ward reported from in the last year including Kharkiv, where she reported live as the invasion began. She reunites with paramedics she followed on a shift last spring as Russian artillery smashed into the residential building where the team was treating victims. In this hour-long primetime special broadcast on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, Ward tells the story of this war through the eyes of Ukrainian fighters, volunteers and leaders who have endured the unthinkable and continue to fight.
- CNN Digital will mark the anniversary by launching a series of on-the-ground pieces, interactives, videos, news writes, explainers and other content that breaks down what has transpired in the past year and what lies ahead, available to users at CNN.com/Ukraine. It will also continue the Ukraine live story, which has generated nearly one billion page views and 40 million hours of time spent on content published since the invasion began.
- CNN International will offer viewers around the world comprehensive coverage of this anniversary, including live programming and reporting from CNN correspondents across Ukraine, Russia and Poland. In addition to the network’s live town hall event and CNN Special Report, CNN International will broadcast a half-hour special featuring Ukrainian artists who have taken extraordinary measures to keep the world’s attention focused on what’s happening in Ukraine. Hosted by John Vause, Music that Makes a Difference will air Saturday, February 25 at 3pm ET on CNN International and at 7:30pm ET on CNN en Español.
- CNN en Español’s special programming will begin Wednesday with a special Ukraine edition of primetime show Conclusiones at 9 p.m. ET anchored by Fernando del Rincon. On Friday, Feb. 23 Ana Maria Luengo-Romero will host a special edition of Panorama Mundial at 8 p.m. ET followed by a special live show, Russia’s War on Ukraine: One Year Later, anchored by Rafael Romo with CNNE correspondent Gustavo Valdes.
- CNN Town Hall: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, One Year Later, hosted by Fareed Zakaria, as well as CNN Special Report: The Will to Win: Ukraine at War, reported by Clarissa Ward, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Town Hall will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, Feb. 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. CNN Special Report: The Will to Win: Ukraine at War will be available On Demand beginning Monday, February 27 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
Fox News:
- Trey Yingst and Steve Harrigan are on the ground reporting from Kyiv for Fox News. They’ll be reflecting on the one-year anniversary as they both were on the ground when the war began.
NBCU News Group:
- NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell sat down with Vice President Kamala Harris for an exclusive interview in Munich, Germany, and it airing on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports last Friday across platforms. Mitchell also reported on the St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village, which has become a sanctuary for Ukrainian families fleeing the war.
- Beginning Saturday, Feb. 18 through Sunday Feb. 26, MSNBC Chief Correspondent and Host of VELSHI, Ali Velshi will be on the ground in Ukraine reporting across MSNBC. He will host All In With Chris Hayes at 8 p.m. ET from Ukraine, as well as his show VELSHI, airing Saturday and Sundays at 10 a.m. ET.
- As President Biden travels to Poland on Monday, Feb. 20 to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the leaders of the Bucharest Nine, NBC News will provide a Special Report for President Biden’s speech. NBC News correspondents will also be on the ground providing the latest reporting from the region across all platforms.
- NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, NBC News Foreign Correspondent Josh Lederman, NBC News Senior White House Reporter Peter Nicholas, and NBC News Channel Correspondent Jay Gray will report from Poland.
- NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel and NBC News Correspondent Erin McLaughlin will be on the ground in Ukraine.
- NBC News Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons will be reporting from Moscow, Russia.
- NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell and NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube will be reporting from the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
- On Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, MSNBC will air an hour-long Morning Joe special hosted by Joe Scarborough, featuring interviews with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
- On Friday, Feb. 24, MSNBC’s On Assignment with Richard Engel is dedicating a full hour to the war in Ukraine, featuring Engel’s on-the-ground reporting from the region throughout the year. “Ukraine’s Secret Resistance” tells the stories of three friends who joined Ukraine’s underground movement to secretly fight back against the Russian army. The new episode will air at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC and stream on Peacock.
- On NBC News Now, Keir Simmons will anchor two documentary specials, “Inside Russia: The World” and “Putin’s War,” looking at the impact of the war on Russians from on the ground in Moscow.
- Plus, throughout the week, across all platforms, Richard Engel will update on the status of the war one year later, where things stand and how the U.S. shaped the conflict. Erin McLaughlin will visit Ukrainians she had met at the beginning of the war and share an update on their life a year later, including Ukraine’s battlefield ballerinas.
NewsNation:
- NewsNation will present special programming on Friday, February 24, 2023, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.
- Leading the day will be three-hours of Morning in America with Adrienne Bankert beginning at 7 a.m. ET/6 a.m. CT, followed by two back-to-back hours of NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET/9-11 a.m. CT and Rush Hour with Nicole Berlie from 5- 7 p.m. ET/4-5 p.m. CT. On Balance with Leland Vittert will discuss the latest from Washington with special guests from 7-8 p.m. ET/6-7 p.m. CT.
- Contributing to the network’s special coverage will be chief Washington correspondent Blake Burman from the White House, Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer from D.C., and national correspondent Robert Sherman who will be looking back at his time in Ukraine when the war broke out. As the country enters a second year on the battlefield, Meyer will discuss the latest on foreign aid, including financial, military, and humanitarian aid while Burman will discuss the Biden administration’s overall plan on Ukraine and how long the United States can continue to support the country. Additional international reports will be provided by a roster of AP journalists who are on the ground in the region.
- Throughout the day, the network will present exclusive packages of anchor Chris Cuomo’s first-hand account from earlier this month when he traveled to the frontlines of the war in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Cuomo is the only American news anchor who has traveled to that region.
- Additionally, NewsNation.com will feature the latest news stories from Ukraine and the White House, including President Biden’s special remarks from earlier in the day.
Scripps News:
- On Thursday, Feb. 23, at p.m. ET, Scripps News will air No Surrender: Ukraine One Year Later. This one-hour special focuses on how Ukraine has withstood Russia’s invasion and the lives that have been forever changed. Jason Bellini will anchor the special, live from Kyiv.
- On Sunday, Feb. 19, Scripps News aired a short documentary, titled Ukraine: Impacts of Invasion. From ground level accounts to satellite imagery, Scripps News and Bellingcat take viewers through a year of conflict in Ukraine, showing the human costs of Russia’s invasion and the war that continues to rage in eastern Europe.