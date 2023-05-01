TV News Networks Throw Annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner Before and After Parties

TVNewser was not present at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner and surrounding weekend events this year, but we did manage to get the lowdown on who showed up to which pre and post-dinner celebrations.

ABC News:

ABC News had a rough month on the personnel front, but still found time to have some fun this weekend. Similar to last year, the network hosted a pre-dinner reception at the Washington Hilton. Here’s who hung out at their shindig:

Ke Huy Quan (Disney, + American Born Chinese)

(Disney, + American Born Chinese) Liev Schreiber (National Geographic, A Small Light)

(National Geographic, A Small Light) Bel Powley (National Geographic, A Small Light)

(National Geographic, A Small Light) Kelly Ripa (Live with Kelly and Mark)

(Live with Kelly and Mark) Mark Consuelos (Live with Kelly and Mark)

(Live with Kelly and Mark) Dr. Anthony Fauci

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

New York Mayor Eric Adams

Sunny Hostin (Co-Host, The View)

(Co-Host, The View) Sara Haines (Co-Host, The View)

(Co-Host, The View) Ana Navarro (Co-Host, The View)

(Co-Host, The View) Alyssa Farah Griffin (Co-Host, The View)

(Co-Host, The View) Stephanie Ramos (ABC News Correspondent)

(ABC News Correspondent) Jonathan Karl (ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent and This Week Co-Anchor)

(ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent and This Week Co-Anchor) Martha Raddatz (ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and This Week Co-Anchor)

(ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and This Week Co-Anchor) Mary Bruce (Chief White House Correspondent)

(Chief White House Correspondent) Rachel Scott (ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent)

(ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent) Karen Travers (White House Correspondent)

(White House Correspondent) Juju Chang (Co-Anchor, Nightline)

(Co-Anchor, Nightline) John Quiñones (ABC News Correspondent)

(ABC News Correspondent) Pierre Thomas (ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent)

(ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent) Kyra Phillips (Anchor, ABC News Live)

(Anchor, ABC News Live) Alex Presha (ABC News Correspondent)

(ABC News Correspondent) Elizabeth Schulze (Multi-Platform Reporter)

(Multi-Platform Reporter) Em Nguyen (Multi-Platform Reporter)

(Multi-Platform Reporter) Faith Abubéy (Multi-Platform Reporter)

(Multi-Platform Reporter) Jay O’Brien (Multi-Platform Reporter)

(Multi-Platform Reporter) Rick Klein (Political Director)

(Political Director) Averi Harper (Deputy Political Director)

(Deputy Political Director) Donna Brazile (Former DNC Chair and ABC News Contributor)

CBS News:

WNBA Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, attended tonight’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton with CBS News. High-profile personalities and executives from CBS News and parent company Paramount hosted the Griners tonight at their table, including CBS Mornings’ co-host Gayle King , CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan.

and her wife, Cherelle, attended tonight’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton with CBS News. High-profile personalities and executives from CBS News and parent company Paramount hosted the Griners tonight at their table, including CBS Mornings’ co-host , CBS Evening News anchor and Face the Nation moderator President and co-head of CBS News and Stations Neeraj Khemlani co-hosted the CBS News x Politico pre-reception at the Hilton with Politico CEO Goli Sheikholeslami .

co-hosted the CBS News x Politico pre-reception at the Hilton with Politico CEO . CBS News’ guests included top administration officials, lawmakers from both parties, notable DC figures and Hollywood celebrities including: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Chris Wray ; Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.); Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden ; and A-listers Rosario Dawson , BD Wong , Justin Hartley , Sofia Pernas , Jerry O’Connell , Rebecca Romijn and Julia Fox .

and ; (D-Va.) and and (D-Fla.); Librarian of Congress ; and A-listers , , , , , and . Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone and George Cheeks, President & CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+ mingled with top CBS News anchors and political journalists Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Nancy Cordes, Weijia Jiang, Robert Costa, Major Garrett, Ed O’Keefe, Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane.





NBCU News Group:

Comcast-NBCUniversal News Group threw its afterparty at the Organization for American States.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff chatted with NBC News Chief White House Correspondents Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander and many others while NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde welcomed Rosario Dawson, John Leguizamo, and many more, including the below:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Rep. Katherine Clark

Secretary Miguel Cardona

Rebecca Blumenstein

Rashida Jones

Lester Holt

KC Sullivan

James Austin Johnson

Jen Friedman

Emma Carrasco

Carrie Budoff Brown

Janelle Rodriguez

David Bossie

Chris Licht

Andrea Mitchell

Jen Psaki

Symone Sanders-Townsend

Phil Mattngly

Jim Cramer

Kristen Welker

Peter Alexander

Kelly O’Donnell

Mike Memoli

Monica Alba

Carol E. Lee

Courtney Kube

Yamiche Alcindor

Fox News:

Like ABC, Fox News has had a rough go of it lately (for different reasons, of course). However, the network’s high-level executives and on-air personalities and contributors managed to have some fun at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

The network threw a WHCD pre-party at the Washington Hilton which also included high-profile guests of the network, and members of the team who saved Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall’s life after the attack in Ukraine that severely injured him and killed two of his colleagues.

Hall was present at the party (and dinner) as well, 13 months after the attack, and his interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken airs Monday at 6 p.m. on Special Report.

Here’s who else showed up to Fox News’ pre-party:

Leadership Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott Fox News Media President Jay Wallace Kim Rosenberg (EVP of News Programming) Bryan Boughton (Washington Bureau Chief) Jessica Loker (VP of Politics & Senior EP of Fox News Sunday) Sharri Berg (Fox Weather president)



Reporters/Anchors/Hosts/Full-time Personalities (26) Martha MacCallum (Anchor, The Story) Shannon Bream (Anchor, Fox News Sunday) John Roberts (Co-Anchor, America Reports) Sandra Smith (Co-Anchor, America Reports) Steve Doocy (Co-Host, Fox & Friends) Benjamin Hall (State Dept Correspondent) Jennifer Griffin (Chief National Security correspondent) Jacqui Heinrich (WH correspondent *was seated in dais as part of WHCA) Peter Doocy (WH correspondent) Aishah Hasnie (Capitol Hill correspondent) Bill Melugin (correspondent) Trey Yingst (foreign correspondent) Lucas Tomlinson (correspondent) Mark Meredith (correspondent) Emily Compagno (Co-Host of Outnumbered) Amy Freeze (Anchor, Fox Weather) Steve Hilton (Host, The Next Revolution) Jimmy Failla (radio host, Fox Across America) Janice Dean (Senior Meteorologist, Fox & Friends) Alexandria Hoff (correspondent) Edward Lawrence (correspondent) David Spunt (correspondent) Grady Trimble (correspondent) Madeleine Rivera (correspondent) Rich Edson (correspondent) Lauren Blanchard (correspondent)

Fox News Contributors (9) Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Caitlyn Jenner Kellyanne Conway Juan Williams Leo Terrell Katie Pavlich Richard Fowler Ted Williams Gianno Caldwell

Guests of Fox News Former Attorney General Bill Barr General Charles Brown (USAF Chief of Staff) Dr. Richard Jadick (American naval surgeon who saved Ben Hall in Ukraine) Sarah Verardo (runs Save Our Allies which coordinated Ben Hall’s rescue in Ukraine) Bo White (former US Air Force pararescueman who helped evacuate Ben Hall from Ukraine) Ian Sams (Special Assistant to President Biden) Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) Riley Gaines Enes Kanter Freedom Abimbola & Olabinjo Osundairo (brothers of Jussie Smollett fame from the Fox Nation documentary Anatomy of a Hoax) The four farmers from Fox Entertainment’s reality show Farmer Wants a Wife Wendy Osefo



And finally, here’s Roy Wood Jr.’s complete remarks from Saturday night, courtesy of C-SPAN: